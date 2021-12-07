‘Addicted to Marriage’: Geno’s Friends Press Him on Marrying Amy After Divorce Confession in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Addicted to Marriage star Geno is dodging questions from his friends about his relationship with Amy after learning his girlfriend had been married four times before meeting him. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of TLC’s thrilling new episode Tuesday, Geno tries to keep Amy’s secret to himself while being pressed about marriage during a guy’s new night out.

As Geno and Amy come up on four years together, friend Mike asks what it is that keeps Geno from “pulling the trigger” on marriage. While Geno tells his guys that he and Amy still need to “dive in deep with just each other,” and “create more moments” together, his friends aren’t buying it. “I think Geno knows down deep in his heart what he wants to do, but he’s almost waiting for that aha moment of just 100% feeling, and I don’t know if he’ll ever get that,” one of his friends tells the camera.

There’s actually more going on than Geno’s buds even know. “It’s only been a couple months that I found out Amy’s been married four times,” Geno admits to the cameras. “I’m still kind of wrapping my head around my real feelings about all the information, but I can’t share that with these guys. That’s something that she’s entrusted in me. It’s not my story to tell.”

It’s not an easy secret to keep with such inquisitive friends. “These guys are pushing and prodding and poking about everything that’s going on,” Geno continues. “And I just can’t give them a straight answer because our relationship definitely has a couple more twists and turns than others.”

All the excuses don’t stop Mike from asking questions, as he asks Geno if he would ask Amy to marry him tomorrow if he somehow woke up with $1 million in his bank account. Calling out for someone to grab him a beer, Geno is clearly thrown off, as he notes he’s “not ready for that question” and “never” will be.



“Mike put a hot seat under my a-,” Geno admits to the camera. “I got nervous. I just started thinking – my mind was going a million miles an hour.” It wasn’t “the smartest move in the world,” and even Geno recognized he was “flopping all over the place” with his response. Walking away from the night out, Mike is left with the impression that Geno and Amy have a lot to work out, and he’s not wrong, despite being left out of the major factor leaving his friend so shaken. Will Geno be able to move forward with Amy? Addicted to Marriage airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.