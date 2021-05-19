Adam Levine to Return to 'The Voice' After Almost 4 Seasons

✖

Adam Levine is heading back to The Voice as a performer almost four seasons after his departure as a coach. Levine and his band Maroon 5 will appear as one of a number of musical performances set for Tuesday's season finale, NBC announced Wednesday, performing "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Also featured during the finale are Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat, former coach Gwen Stefani and Saweetie, Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Diagle, Ben Platt and Kelsea Ballerini. Current coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend will also perform alongside their final artists ahead of the final decision.

News of the finale performances comes just days after NBC announced the long-running singing competition will air just one season per year instead of the two fans have become accustomed to. The Voice will return to Tuesday nights in the fall for Season 21, bringing on Ariana Grande to replace Jonas in the coaching lineup, but there will be no spring cycle as in previous years. Joining Grande in the fall will be returning coaches Shelton, Clarkson and Legend. Levine was an original coach on The Voice, but exited after Season 16, citing a desire to move on creatively and spend more time with family.

"I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how I feel about [fellow coach] Blake [Shelton]," he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2019 . "I do miss it but I don't miss how much I had to work. I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I'm a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little."

Levine, who shares Gio Grace and Dusty Rose with wife Behati Prinsloo, added he was enjoying his time at home following his decision to leave The Voice. "I'm obsessed with them," he told DeGeneres of his kids. "I genuinely just adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any person." The Voice returns for its two-hour live season finale on Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Catch up on the season so far on Hulu.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.