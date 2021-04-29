Adam Levine Jokingly Tells Ellen DeGeneres He Doesn't 'Support' Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Marriage

✖

Adam Levine appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, where he and host Ellen DeGeneres discussed the upcoming wedding of their mutual friends Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Always happy to take an opportunity to troll Shelton, Levine told DeGeneres, "I don't support their marriage" after the host asked him whether he would be singing at the wedding.

"You're going to be standing up, 'I am the one!'" DeGeneres laughed as Levine declared, "I am the guy. I'm gonna go, 'Does anybody object?'[raises hand]." Explaining his reasoning, the Maroon 5 frontman told the host, "[Stefani] is so cool and he's not." DeGeneres pointed out, "He's not cool, but he's very funny and very smart," but Levine didn't fully agree. "He is vaguely charming," he conceded.

Levine and Shelton often traded barbs during their time coaching together on The Voice, and Levine told DeGeneres that he has "missed making so much fun" of Shelton. "You'll go to the wedding and do it," DeGeneres said. Levine joked back, "I'll go to the wedding and I'll object. I probably won't be invited now that I'm saying this on live television. But I'll be there somehow."

"I'll be your date," DeGenres suggested. "Let's go together." Levine agreed. "Let's go. Let's just crash." It's become a running joke that Levine will be the wedding singer at Shelton and Stefani's nuptials, though Levine recently told SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup that the famous couple "can't afford me." He also confirmed that his friends "haven't asked me yet" but that he "would love" to perform.

"I was just texting, literally, with them," he said. "I love them so much. It's so funny you mention [performing at the wedding] because I was just texting them 10 minutes just like, 'I miss you guys, I love you guys.'" "They're the best," Levine continued, sharing that while he "would love" the job and would "be honored," he thinks "they won't ask me." "They'll probably get Luke Bryan or something," he quipped.

Stefani shared on Late Night With Seth Meyers this month that she "definitely would love" to have Levine sing on her big day. "I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding," Stefani told Meyers, though she noted that the rest of Maroon 5 might have to stay home. "I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band," she revealed. "I feel like we're just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We're keeping it very simple."