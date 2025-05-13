Adam Levine Is Leaving ‘The Voice’ — Again

Adam Levine is bidding The Voice farewell once again!

The Maroon 5 frontman, who returned to the NBC singing competition for its ongoing 27th season after stepping back at the conclusion of Season 16 in 2019, will once again exit as a coach for Season 28, NBC announced Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also vacating their coaches’ chairs for Season 28 are John Legend and Kelsea Ballerini, making room for Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan, who will all return as coaches to sit alongside Michael Bublé in the upcoming fall season.

Levine’s future with The Voice remains a mystery, as he shocked fans by announcing in June 2024 that he would be returning as a coach for the first time in more than five years. The “Payphone” singer had previously revealed in May 2019 that he had decided to exit The Voice after 16 consecutive seasons on the show.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going,” the musician wrote in his farewell message on social media.

“After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘there’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” he continued, giving a shoutout to his “bromance” with Blake Shelton.

“I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried,” he told his fellow OG coach. “Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.”

(Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

In October of that year, Levine shared that he wanted to take time away from The Voice in order to spend more time with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their children. “I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how I feel about Blake,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time.

He continued, “I do miss it but I don’t miss how much I had to work. I was constantly working for so many years – very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that – but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little.”