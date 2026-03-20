ABC’s Last-Minute Cancellation of ‘Bachelorette’ Could Cost Network Huge Sum of Money

ABC’s last-minute cancellation of Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season could lose the network tens of millions of dollars, according to a new report from Variety.

Just days before the breakout Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star was set to start handing out roses on The Bachelorette‘s Sunday premiere, a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson announced on Thursday that ABC would “not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time” as “our focus is on supporting the family.”

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(Disney/Natalie Cass)

The announcement was made following the release of a 2023 video that showed Paul throwing chairs at her ex, Dakota Mortensen, in the domestic violence incident that ultimately resulted in her pleading guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023. Paul’s arrest and plea were discussed during the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

With Paul’s season now pulled from the schedule, Variety reported that ABC could be on the hook for millions of dollars, from licensing fees to Warner Bros. Unscripted TV to marketing dollars, ad sales and deals with brands that had paid for exposure on the show.

The question of how advertising sales will be handled remains, and insiders told the outlet that Warner Bros. executives are taking a “wait-and-see” approach to what is happening, as the studio receives the licensing fee regardless of whether the show airs.

TMZ reported that each episode of The Bachelorette costs about $2 million to make, with the dating show generally airing between nine and 13 episodes per season.

(Photo by Paula Lobo/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was meant as a bit of a fresh start for the franchise, as the series last aired in summer 2024, with leading lady Jenn Tran looking for love.

The circumstances surrounding Paul’s season began to sour this week, however, amid news of a halt on production for Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wive prompted by an open “domestic assault investigation” into a new incident between Paul and Mortensen.



A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed on Monday that police were investigating after contact with Paul and Mortensen was made on Feb. 24 and 25, and allegations were made in “both directions.” Details of the alleged incident have not been confirmed.