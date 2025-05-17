ABC Renews a Slew of Shows, But Leaves a Few in the Lurch

ABC has renewed more shows on its reality slate, but surprisingly leaves some notable ones off the list.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney-owned network has picked up five unscripted shows for the 2025-26 season.

The five shows join previously renewed The Golden Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars. Unfortunately, still absent from the lineup are The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Although Bachelor in Paradise is airing this summer, the duo is nowhere to be found. Host Jesse Palmer assured fans that the latter is not going anywhere, but as of now, neither have been renewed. At least for now.

American Idol

(Disney/Christopher Willard) LIONEL RICHIE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, RYAN SEACREST, LUKE BRYAN

As for the shows that will certainly be coming back, American Idol continues to keep the country entertained after over 20 years. The renewal marks the 24th overall season, and ninth season on ABC. Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood joined the judges’ panel for Season 23 alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan after Katy Perry stepped down to focus more on her music. America will crown a new winner on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

America’s Funniest Home Videos

AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS – ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” stars Alfonso Ribeiro. (Disney/Ser Baffo)

As America votes for the next aspiring singer to take it all, they will also be laughing until they cry. AVF will continue to be the longest-running unscripted series in the country with Season 36 this fall. America’s Funniest Home Videos will air on Fridays at 7 p.m. ET later this year.

Celebrity Jeopardy!

(Disney/Christopher Willard) KEN JENNINGS, W. KAMAU BELL, DAVE FRIEDBERG, ROBIN THEDE

The celebrity edition of the long-running game show will be back for Season 4, with many more stars trying their hand at some difficult trivia. As of now, it’s unknown who will be competing, but previous contestants include Max Greenfield, Camilla Luddington, Melissa Peterman, Rachel Brosnahan, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sean Gunn, Margaret Cho, and more.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

(Disney/Eric McCandless) CHANCE THE RAPPER, DIONNE WARWICK, LIL JON

The celebrity edition of fellow long-running game show Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will also be back for Season 6. Current Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest will again be taking over for Pat Sajak, who will officially be stepping away from his hosting duties after retiring from Wheel last year. Contestants for the new season have not been announced, but previous ones include Dionne Warwick, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ellie Kemper, Josh Gad, Regina Hall, Jessica Capshaw, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6 this fall on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

Shark Tank

(Disney/Christopher Willard) MARK CUBAN, BARBARA CORCORAN, KEVIN O’LEARY, LORI GREINER, DANIEL LUBETZKY

Fan-favorite reality business series Shark Tank is set to come back for Season 17, but things will look a little different. Longtime Shark Mark Cuban has departed the show after 14 seasons, and this fall, it will be airing on a new night and time. Shark Tank Season 17 will round out Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET following The Golden Bachelor, instead of kicking off Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.