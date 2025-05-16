Pat Sajak Officially Replaced on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

Pat Sajak is officially being replaced on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Following his retirement from Wheel last year, Sajak returned to the Celebrity edition for one more season.

When ABC unveiled its 2025-26 schedule, it was announced that Sajak is stepping down. Current Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest will be hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune alongside Vanna White beginning this fall on Fridays on ABC. It was expected that the change would take place, considering Sajak would only be finishing off his turn as host for one season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. And Seacrest was obviously the natural fit for hosting, having taken over for Sajak on the original series last fall.

Sajak announced in 2023 that he was retiring from Wheel of Fortune after the then-upcoming season, which came to an end in June 2024. Not long after his surprising announcement, Seacrest was revealed to be taking over. Of course, he is no stranger to hosting, with American Idol, Live with Kelly & Ryan, E! News, On Air with Ryan, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve under his belt, among others. It should be interesting to see how he does on the Celebrity version. Perhaps his former co-host Kelly Ripa could even make an appearance.

Seacrest made his debut as Wheel of Fortune host in September, and many fans had mixed reactions, not really getting used to someone other than Sajak hosting. There were previous reports suggesting that Seacrest was second-guessing this hosting gig due to the troubles behind the scenes. He has also been making some glaring mistakes that fans have not liked, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping him from hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. A premiere date has not been announced, but that will likely come later this summer.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will be airing on Fridays this fall, kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by two hours of 20/20. Celebrity contestants will likely be revealed later this year, but contestants for the current fifth season have included Joe Manganiello, Tiffany Haddish, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rainn Wilson, Josh Gad, and Jessica Capshaw, just to name a few. Who will be trying their hand at the long-running game show is anyone’s guess, but fans will find out soon enough.