‘Shark Tank’ Is Moving to New Night and Time on ABC

Shark Tank is on the move.

The upcoming 17th season of the long-running business reality series will be switching nights on ABC’s 2025-26 schedule.

Shark Tank has been airing on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, but come fall, that will change. Later this year, the show will be airing on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET following The Golden Bachelor. Meanwhile, Fridays this fall will belong to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and 20/20. The reason for the change is unknown, but change can be a good thing.

SHARK TANK – ABC’s “Shark Tank” stars Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec. (ABC/Richard Middlesworth)

Unfortunately, not all change is good change. Billionaire entrepreneur and longtime Shark Mark Cuban is exiting Shark Tank after 14 seasons. His final episode aired on Friday after initially announcing his departure back in 2023. Cuban made his first appearance on Shark Tank in Season 2 as a guest Shark before joining the show in Season 3. In 2023, he announced his exit on the podcast All the Smoke, saying, “Next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year, so I got one more year to go.”

“[It’s] going to be more about the crew and the staff because most of them have been here for 15 years and it’s family,” he told PEOPLE in 2024. “We all look forward to getting together twice a year for a long time and seeing each other for 12 hours a day.” Cuban also admitted the “hardest part” will be leaving the cast and crew, and shared he “won’t miss the deals.”

SHARK TANK – ABCs Shark Tank stars Mark Cuban. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)MARK CUBAN

“The deals are always out there, but I’ll miss the people and I’ll miss having an impact just from the show itself because we send a message every day that the American dream is alive and well,” Cuban said.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Daniel Lubetzky are expected to return next season. Season 17 will also include some guest Sharks, probably to fill the empty chair left by Cuban. There will be some changes for the new season of Shark Tank, but that will only make things more exciting. It’s possible that Cuban will return to the series as a guest Shark, but fans will have to wait and see. Watching the show on Wednesdays will also be something to get used to. A premiere date should be announced in the coming months for Season 17.