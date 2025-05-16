One ‘Shark Tank’ Star’s Final Episode Is This Week

Mark Cuban is saying goodbye to Shark Tank after 14 seasons.

The billionaire’s final episode of the ABC business reality show airs Friday, just over a year after he announced that he would be leaving Shark Tank behind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Gonna miss it. But it was time to move on,” Cuban wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday. “Make sure to watch !”

Cuban first appeared on Shark Tank‘s second season as a guest shark before officially joining the show in Season 3, sitting beside Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

In November 2023, the investor announced that he was ready to make his exit from the long-running show on an episode of the All the Smoke podcast. “Next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year, so I got one more year to go,” he said at the time.

In October 2024, Cuban told PEOPLE he was leaving the show in order to focus more on his family. “My kids are teenagers and I want to spend more time with them,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to “vacations” with his children with some more time on his hands.

“We always shoot in June and September, and in June, right when they’re finishing school, I have to come here,” he explained. “When they were young, it was like, ‘Okay, we’re going to wait for Dad.’ Now that they’re teenagers, they aren’t waiting for Dad at all, and in September, they’ve just gotten back to school. I want to be there for that.”

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

That doesn’t mean Cuban’s departure isn’t an emotional one. “[It’s] going to be more about the crew and the staff because most of them have been here for 15 years and it’s family,” he told the publication. “We all look forward to getting together twice a year for a long time and seeing each other for 12 hours a day.”

While leaving the cast and crew won’t be easy, Cuban said he “won’t miss the deals.” The businessman explained, “The deals are always out there, but I’ll miss the people and I’ll miss having an impact just from the show itself because we send a message every day that the American dream is alive and well.”