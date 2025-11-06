A ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Family Member Has Died: RIP to Mary Johnston

The 7 Little Johnstons family is mourning the loss of Trent Johnston’s mother, Mary Alice Maddox Johnston, known to TLC viewers as Nana.

Trent’s daughter, Emma Johnston, announced the news of her grandmother’s death on Oct. 4, about a year after the death of Trent’s father, Walter “Pete” Lawrence Johnston.

“Our Nana is in heaven with Poppy, watching over all of us,” Emma wrote, over a video of herself painting her grandmother’s nails as she lay in an at-home hospital bed. “We love you, and I miss you [so much].”

Nana regularly appeared on 7 Little Johnstons, reflecting on getting older in an episode that aired in February.

“Sometimes it’s a hard realization, but yet you realize where you are in life,” she told the cameras. “You know, it’s your mobility and remembering stuff. It’s part of growing up in the aging process.” She added, “I’m not senile yet or anything, but yet I know it’s on down the road because I’m what, 78? And it’s just, you know, knocking at the door.”

As Trent and his sister Heidi prepared to move their father into an assisted living home and their mother in with her daughter, Heidi assured Nana, “You will be happy. You don’t want to do the change yourself, and we understand that and that’s why we’re going to do it for you. But I think once it’s done, you’ll be so happy, Mom.”

7 Little Johnstons premiered its 16th season on Oct. 14, following Trent and Amber Johnstons as they step into “uncharted territory” with their children, as “life brings new challenges and joys for everyone,” as per TLC.

tlc

Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden are “still figuring out the ins and outs of parenting as they chart their own course together as a family unit” with daughter Leighton and explore “potentially purchasing property” and getting engaged.

Trent, meanwhile, is attempting to treat his sleep apnea for the first time as he and Amber urge their sons Jonah and Alex to manage their own sleep apnea better. Trent and Amber are also trying to “keep lines of communication open” with daughter Anna Johnston amid their family feud, as they hope to improve their relationship.

“Despite life’s challenges, the Johnstons continue to search for joy through cherished family time whenever and wherever they can,” as per TLC, “from scavenger hunts to their own family fall festival and even an Asian-inspired Thanksgiving in honor of Emma’s heritage.”

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.