‘7 Little Johnstons’ Couple Reveals Engagement

7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston and boyfriend Brice Bolden are engaged!

The couple, who welcomed daughter Leighton Drew in 2023, took to Instagram on May 25 to announce their engagement after a stunning beach proposal.

In the first photo, the TLC star, 23, held up her hand to show off her engagement ring while her husband-to-be, 26, wrapped his arm around her. In the second photo, the couple’s 18-month-old daughter Leighton joined her parents to smile for the camera.

“Leighton’s face says it all,” the bride-to-be captioned the post, adding an emoji of a smiley face with hearts and a red heart.

The couple’s friends and family members were quick to celebrate in the comment section, with Liz’s father, Trent Johnston, commenting red heart emojis. “It was worth the surprise,” Liz’s sister Emma Johnston chimed in. “love you guys.”

Liz and Bolden, who have been dating since 2018, welcomed their firstborn in November 2023. In May 2024, Liz told PopCulture.com that she was soaking up every moment as a family of three.

“She’s six months now and I’m just like, ‘Wow, this is going by a little too fast for me,’” she said at the time. “We’re talking about daycares and getting her into school. She’s close to sitting up on her own and she’s talking and babbling now. All I can think about was, ‘Man, those three weeks [where] we weren’t barely able to sleep at night or get any rest and now we’re here.’ It’s crazy.’ You think you wouldn’t miss those nights, but I kind of do miss when she was so tiny. It goes by so fast. So fast.”

When it comes to having another child, Liz said baby number two was “way down the road” for her and Bolden, but she did say that she wanted her daughter to have a sibling or “two or three” eventually. She said at the time, “I’m like, we at least have to get one more. One more is destined for the future, and before I’m 30.”