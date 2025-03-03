‘7 Little Johnstons’: Amber Worries About Brice and Liz’s Plans to Move Out With Baby Leighton in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons star Amber Johnston has her reservations when it comes to daughter Liz Johnston’s plans to move out from under her parents’ roof after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Brice Bolden. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Liz can’t help but get emotional when her mom sits her down for a talk about the couple’s next steps.

“What the problem is is that you get really, really defensive,” Amber tells her daughter. “This is just concern that I have.” Liz assures her, “I know. And I told you and we’re going to figure it out.”

When Amber expresses her worries that Liz tends to shut down conversations about her future living situation with Brice, she bristles, “I don’t shut it down. I just keep telling you we are going to figure it out. I wonder what it would be like if Brice and I were out … of here for him and I to figure [it] out — for him and I to work on us and work on things with the family.”

Amber points out that the last time Brice and Liz moved into their own place together, they ended up splitting, but the new mom insists that things will be “different” after welcoming daughter Leighton in November 2023.



“Two years ago when we were just renting a house, reality kicked in and we hit, you know, a couple rough patches and ultimately we did split up,” Liz confesses to the camera later. “But then our little Leighton came into the picture and we’re just happier. And I think we will be a little more happier once we are under our own roof.”

Amber says she doesn’t want her daughter to get “upset” with her questioning, but Liz explains she just doesn’t know what else she can say to assure her mom. “It’s just the fact that I’ve accepted that this is how it is,” she tells her. ”But my mindset is just focused on Brice, I and Leighton.”



Amber responds, “It’s not a conversation of we have to defend and shut down and get all that,” but Liz counters, “I’m not defending. I’m not shutting down. … Things change on the weekly and all I can do is just talk and discuss with [Brice]. But like I’ve told you, my biggest priority is [Leighton].”

In a confessional, Amber says she doubts Brice and Liz will be able to have things “magically just be perfect” if they get their own place. “I am also a mom that — I love hard and I’m going to teach you hard and I’m going to tell you like it is,” she tells the camera. “If you can’t take it from mom and you can’t hear it from mom, you’re not going to make it in the real world.”

Liz doesn’t appreciate her mom’s doubts, however. “Whenever my mom thinks I’m shutting down, it’s not that I’m shutting down or I’m getting defensive, it’s just more like, yes, being a mom, it’s a full-time job. But like I said, when my mom was a mother, it was totally different than how I am a mom,” she explains to the camrea. “I’m a mom that works full time because yes, I know I need to provide for my daughter, but I’m a mom.”

She continues, “I’m working full time as a nurse and then I’m coming home to take care of my daughter and also still have a relationship with Brice and a relationship with my family. It’s a lot and it is a huge weight on the shoulders, but give it time and it’s going to work itself out.”

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.