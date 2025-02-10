‘7 Little Johnstons’: Trent Johnston Sits Down for a Tough Conversation With His Mom in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Trent Johnson is sitting down with his mother for a challenging conversation about her future. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of 7 Little Johnstons, the TLC star visits Nana and Poppy’s home alongside his wife, Amber Johnston, and his sister, Heidi Johnston, for a discussion about their living situation as they get older.

As Trent and Heidi prepare to move their father into an assisted living home and their mother in with her daughter, Heidi assures Nana, “You will be happy. You don’t want to do the change yourself, and we understand that and that’s why we’re going to do it for you. But I think once it’s done, you’ll be so happy, Mom.”

Trent confesses that the “biggest challenge” and “biggest obstacle” for his mom is the “fear of change,” but even she recognizes that getting a little extra help is just part of getting older.

“Sometimes it’s a hard realization, but yet you realize where you are in life,” she tells the cameras. “You know, it’s your mobility and remembering stuff. It’s part of growing up in the aging process.” She adds, “I’m not senile yet or anything, but yet I know it’s on down the road because I’m what, 78? And it’s just, you know, knocking at the door.”

Speaking with his mother, Trent impresses on her that it’s time for them to really get going with their plans over the next few months, but that “all you have to do is put on your bedroom shoes and go get in the car.”

Amber explains that the “next step” is to pack up her in-laws and move them out of their home. “We’ll physically start visiting assisted living homes, nursing homes for Poppy,” Trent adds. “Heidi needs to get her home set up for Nana, and then of course, getting this home together and on the market to give them a substantial amount of income to help take care of them and support them for the remainder of their life.”

With the conversation having gone as well as could be expected, Nana asks Trent, “Aren’t you glad I’m your mama?” After a brief pause, he nods his head, prompting his mother to tease, “You’re a little slow in doing that.”

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.