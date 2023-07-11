'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 6, Episode 6 Recap: 'Kinky' Statler Plans to Surprise Girlfriend Dempsey

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is bringing a new couple into the mix. But will "kinky AF" Statler's plans to move to the UK to surprise her girlfriend Dempsey go over well? And what about Jasmine and Gino's ex-boyfriend drama? And Christian and Cleo's awkward first day together? Watch all of that in PopCulture's Social Call recap of Season 6, Episode 6 in the video below.

Let's start with our new couple – the self-described "kinky AF" Statler, who plans to leave her Texas home to live with her girlfriend Dempsey in the U.K. … all without telling her. These two have been together for seven months after meeting on a dating app, and Statler admits she didn't exactly tell Dempsey that their first meeting in person is more serious than she knows.

While Statler has concerns that Dempsey's more vanilla sexual tastes won't match hers, she's ignoring all suggestions that maybe it's the pace of the relationship that is the biggest current issue. Oh and also the fact that she tried to do this exact thing before, to the U.K., with her ex, who recently reached out to try and get back together again. Nothing like moving to a new country and ALREADY having an ex there.

Maybe she can grab coffee with Christian and Cleo too, they're in the U.K. after Christian traveled all the way from Minnesota to give his girlfriend a BUNCH of mixed signals about whether or not he's attracted to her Cleo is feeling insecure as Christian seems to be working through his own issues about dating a trans woman, but I don't know, it's tough to watch.

Speaking of tough to watch, though. Jasmine and Gino. These two are a hot mess in so many ways, and Jasmine is adding hypocrisy to the list as she sneaks away to video chat with her ex-boyfriend and current neighbor Dane about all the issues that she and Gino have been having. If you're thinking Jasmine wouldn't be OK with Gino doing this with an ex, you're right. And it all blows up during a night out with Jasmine's friends – which started with awkward sex toy talk and ended with Gino confronting Jasmine about lying about her ex.

They're not the only ones with trust issues, though. David and Shiela certainly had a good first night together, thanks for that visual David – you just ruined breakfast for everyone. But Shiela has trust issues, and while David let her look through his phone with no problem, he knows this kind of jealousy could mean the end for them.

And Riley and Violet also have jealousy issues! Everyone on this show, I swear! I really don't get these two and their relationship — like are they having fun at all? Certainly not after Violet received a shirtless picture of her male friend, which really set Riley off when she basically told him, 'Buzz off, I just met you,' when he tried to question her about it. Plus, he forgot a gift for her mom – like really?

That's our weekly dose of dumpster fire – let me know what you think in the comments!