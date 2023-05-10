'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Introduces 7 New Couples

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is back with a brand new season and seven new couples preparing to meet in person for the first time after finding love across borders. The TLC show returns with brand new episodes on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET, bringing with it new drama, new couples and two returning favorites. As these love-struck Americans travel across the world to try and find love, they'll navigate unexpected surprises, cultural clashes and dramatic twists, all in the pursuit of their relationship. But will they have what it takes to make their relationships work? Keep reading to meet all the couples starring in the brand-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and get a sneak peek at the drama to come.

Amanda & Razvan (Photo: Tito Herrera/TLC) Amanda, a 31-year-old widowed mother of two living in Louisiana, thought she'd never find love again after losing her husband to a sudden battle with cancer. That all changed, however, when she started talking online to Razvan, a 26-year-old Romanian social media star and actor. With his warmth, humor and chiseled body, Razvan helped Amanda cope with her grief as she fell in love, and after four months of dating long-distance, the smitten American is ready to fly to Romania to meet him for the first time in person. But is Amanda really ready to open herself up to love again? And is Razvan ready for life with two young kids? Or will his career come between him and his new love?

Riley & Violet (Photo: Tito Herrera/TLC) Riley, a 48-year-old military vet, jazz lover, and cigar aficionado living in Pennsylvania, has been hurt and betrayed in his past relationships but is ready to give love another chance after meeting and falling for his 43-year-old Vietnamese girlfriend Violet online. Two years after meeting, Riley is ready to fly to Vietnam to try and take their relationship to another level, but bumps in his relationship with Violet have him wondering if he can truly trust her. With Riley thinking about hiring a private investigator to look into his girlfriend's life, do these two stand a chance?

Christian & Cleo (Photo: Tito Herrera/TLC) Christian is the self-proclaimed life of the party. The 30-year-old Minnesota resident has been all over the dating scene, but has yet to find the right person for him – that is until he met Cleo, a 32-year-old autistic and neurodivergent trans woman who loves spending time at home in London with her cats. The two first met on social media nearly a year ago, and their friendship quickly blossomed into love. Despite pushback from his family, Christian can't wait to meet Cleo – and he hopes their online chemistry translates to their in-person interactions. Will their differences come between them?

Tyray & Carmella (Photo: Tito Herrera/TLC) Tyray is a generous, big-hearted 33-year-old California resident whose insecurities about his body have held him back from finding love – until 4 years ago, when he met the love of his life, Carmella on a dating app. The 27-year-old Barbados resident has become a huge part of Tyray's life over the past few years, despite the two only communicating on Snapchat, even supporting him when his mother had a stroke and he had to quit his job to move in with her and become her caretaker. With their connection leading to discussions of marriage, Tyray is planning a trip to Barbados so he can meet Carmella in person – and hopefully propose. But despite the length of their relationship, Tyray's family doesn't know anything about Carmella. Will they stand in the way of their love?

David & Sheila (Photo: Tito Herrera/TLC) David is a kind-hearted, hardworking 42-year-old Nebraskan man who was born deaf. He's been longing for love and companionship his entire life but finds it difficult to connect with people, especially with his last relationship ending with his ex being unfaithful. David never gave up on love, however, and met 31-year-old Philippines resident Sheila online two years ago. David and Sheila have been talking every day since they met online, but mostly through text, because although Sheila is also hearing impaired, she knows very limited sign language. Despite concerns from David's loved ones, he's sure Sheila is the one, and is traveling 8,000 miles to the Philippines – but can their love conquer all?

Meisha & Nicola (Photo: Tito Herrera/TLC) Meisha is a 43-year-old divorced Catholic convert who left a glamorous life as a TV journalist behind after experiencing a spiritual awakening in her living room. While exploring her faith seven years ago, the Minnesota resident connected online with Nicola, a 46-year-old virgin who has never been in a serious relationship and lives with his mother in Israel. Despite their differences, the two fell in love, and after seven years of talking, Meisha is traveling to Israel to meet her beau in person with the hopes of coming back to the U.S. engaged. But will Nicola's limited experience with women prove to be a problem?

Statler & Dempsey (Photo: Tito Herrera/TLC) Statler is a high-energy, charismatic 33-year-old insect enthusiast from Texas. Having been adopted as a child, Statler has struggled with feeling like she fit in – until she found love with her 28-year-old British girlfriend Dempsey. After talking for seven months, Statler is making a trip across the pond to meet her girlfriend for the first time, but what Dempsey doesn't know is that Statler plans to move to the U.K. if all goes well. Will the news be too much, too soon?