'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Baltimore Arrested on Murder Charge

Michael Anthony Baltimore, a fugitive featured on TLC's 90 Day Fiance, was arrested in Davie, Florida on Jan. 13 in connection with a 2021 murder. Baltimore, 44, was on the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted fugitives list. He allegedly shot and killed barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook on May 22, 2021.

Baltimore was wanted by the Carlisle, Pennsylvania Police Department and the U.S. Marshals for homicide, assault, and parole violations, reports WHTM. He was arrested when police were called to a bar fight in Davie, according to the U.S. Marshals. Police were called to the scene when a man allegedly assaulted an employee while holding a knife and threatening to get a weapon from his car before he left.

Police tracked down the suspect's car, and found two people inside. The driver, a woman, was not involved in the fight and was released. Baltimore was the other passenger and was identified by the victim at the bar. A fingerprint scan also confirmed Baltimore's identity. The arresting officers found 2.3 grams of fentanyl, a loaded handgun, over 200 grams of marijuana, and over 800 ecstasy pills, according to the press release. Police also found fake IDs with Baltimore's picture in the car and he gave police a false name, the Marshals Service said.

Baltimore is still being held in Florida, where he will face local charges. It is unknown when he will be sent to Cumberland County, Pennsylvania to face the murder charge. Cumberland County District Attorney Sean M. McCormack commended Florida authorities for arresting Baltimore.

"We were very pleased to hear that Michael Baltimore was taken into custody early this morning in Florida," McCormack said in a statement to WHTM. "I commend the police officers in Davie, Florida, for their alert response and safe apprehension of Baltimore. I also want to commend the U.S. Marshals Service and the Carlisle Police for their constant efforts over the past year and half to locate Michael Baltimore. Now that he is in custody, we can finally begin the court process where he will be facing first-degree murder charges for the May 22, 2021, shooting of Kendell Cook at the GQ Barber Shop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania."

"I want to thank the police officers in Davie, Florida for their diligence in arresting the fugitive," U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis added. "I am also very appreciative of the efforts of our partners in Cumberland County who have been working on this case. I hope his capture brings some sense of relief and comfort to his victims' families."

Baltimore worked for Cook as a barber until 2019. That same year, they both appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and were involved in Ashley Martson and Jay Smith's story. They told Martson that Smith was cheating on her with a woman in the barbershop bathroom.