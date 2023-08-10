'90 Day Fiance' Star Marries Rapper 10 Days After Meeting Him

It was love at first sight for one 90 Day Fiancé star and her husband. Single mother Louise, a Gloucester native who appears on the new series 90 Day Fiancé UK, married her Colombian husband Jose just 10 days after meeting him, a love story that didn't go over too well with her 21-year-old son Jesse.

Louise and Jose's love story is currently being chronicled on 90 Day Fiancé UK, a spinoff of the US version of the show that "follows seven loved-up Brits and their long-distance lovers for 90 days to see if their love is the real deal or a flash in the pan." After Louise, 39, was left crying at Heathrow Airport after her husband, 29, was held by immigration, things only grew more complicated for the couple after Jose was finally allowed into the country and the pair arrived at Louise's home in Gloucester, where they had to share the news with her son that they tied the knot.

"My son Jesse has concerns about mine and Jose's relationship. I know that he's not very happy about Jose moving in and living with us," Louise said, per the Daily Mail, adding that she was a "little bit nervous to break the news that we're married," as she was unsure "how that's going to go." The couple exchanged vows while Louise was in Columbia visiting Jose.

As for Jesse, his mother's new romance proved to be a bit overwhelming. The 21-year-old admitted, "it's very awkward, man. I'm happy that my mum's happy, but I'm pissed off that there's some random guy in my house." He called the situation "surreal," explaining, "seeing someone through a phone for that long, and then them all of a sudden being sat in my living room." Things only grew more complicated when his mother finally revealed that "on the 16th of November at three o'clock, we got married."

"You're telling me you're married?' he says, laughing nervously. 'You two are properly, like, married? F- me," Jesse responded, later asking, "How am I meant to just be okay with that? I know you've, like, been talking to him for like a year on the phone, but for you to get married within two weeks, that's crazy to me."

Jesse went on to call the situation "gutting," sharing that he was upset that he "didn't get to see any of that because my mum says she's going to have another wedding in England, but she won't." The show has also shown him struggling to bond with Jose, Jesse later telling the camera, "'Jose has been here for some time now, and I'm not going to lie, me and Jose aren't bonding at all. He literally is a teenager in a man's body; I'm eight years younger than him and I'm more mature."

90 Day Fiancé UK is available to stream on discovery+. The series is described as "a rollercoaster of emotions, bringing viewers everything from suspicious friends and cynical families to sweet reunions and epic trips across the globe."