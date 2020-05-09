'90 Day Fiance' Star Lisa Renee Hamme Accused of Using the N-Word

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days star Usman Umar, also known as Sojaboy, is accusing co-star Lisa Renee Hamme of using the N-word. The accusation comes in one of the upcoming tell-all reunion episodes during a discussion with host Shaun Robinson. Hamme traveled to Nigeria to meet the aspiring rapper, as seen in the just-wrapped season of Before the 90 Days.

"I can't call you any name. Lisa, last week you called me n—," Umar said in the leaked tell-all footage, reports The Blast. "Which I know is totally inappropriate in America, because I am used to how you are behaving." Hamme did not deny the claim, instead replying, "You just opened this can of worms, I get this f— hate mail coming to my house while you a— is sitting in Nigeria."

"Allow me to talk. Why are you telling me not to talk?" Umar, an aspiring rapper, replied. "When I'm here to talk, you tell me not to talk. I must open everything that is not good for you." Hamme also threatened to spill more secrets about his life if he continued making allegations, but he said she was free to speak about him.

In the footage, Umar said Hamme was the first woman from America he ever met and believed the things she did were not right. "I didn't say I'm going to divorce you," he explained. "I didn't say I didn’t love you. Yes, I do love you but you can't be [inaudible]."

Hamme claimed she accused Umar of cheating during the season in an attempt to excuse her racism. "How many incidents where you got caught. When I arrived in Nigeria what happened to your iPhone when I found it?" she said. The leaked clip ended before Umar responded.

Hamme, who lives in Pennsylvania, and Umar made their 90 Day Fiance debuts this season. Hamme met Umar online and met him for the first time in-person while filming the show. They got engaged after nine months into the relationship, Hamme revealed.

"About nine months into the relationship, Usman had called me on video, and he said, 'Baby love, will you marry me?'" Hamme said on the show, reports InTouch Weekly. "I was like, 'What did you just say?' He said, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I'm accepting your proposal under the stipulation that it's temporary because I want it to be in person.'"

The couple's relationship has had some very high ups and low downs, including rumors of a split. But on Friday, she shared a photo of the two with what appeared to be wedding bands on their ring fingers. "Mr & Mrs Usman Sojaboy," she wrote in a caption.

Late last month, Umar made headlines when he said he wanted more than one wife. Hamme's promoter told InTouch Weekly she would only approve of the idea if he can "provide" for every wife. "[This includes] financially, housing, utilities, vehicles, car insurance and medical insurance," the rep said, later adding that the couple is "still together."