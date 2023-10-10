'90 Day Fiance' Star Arrested, Accused of Embezzling Cash

90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha was arrested in Wisconsin last week after she allegedly used her company account details to steal thousands of dollars. Margaretha, who appeared on the show's sixth season in 2018 alongside fiancé Eric Rosenbrook, was booked at Colombia County Jail in Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 6 on charges of theft from a business setting, forgery, and wire fraud against a financial institution, the Portage Police Department confirmed.

Margaretha was taken into police custody after he owners of Loggerhead Deco, a glass bottle decorating company, notified the Portage Police Department of "an internal theft involving a temp employee employed as their book keeper." A subsequent investigation discovered that the employee, identified as Margaretha, "made fraudulent payments and withdraws to several outside business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco's account information." According to police, Margaretha's victims include people in Wisconsin as well as surrounding states, with some "reporting several thousands of dollars in unauthorized business account payments and withdraws." Police said the investigation also discovered that Margaretha "association as co-owner to a business in Arkdale, WI. helped the employee facilitate these crimes."

The former reality TV star, 34, was booked at Colombia County Jail in Wisconsin on Oct. 6, Page Six confirmed. Margaretha currently facing charges of theft from a business setting, fraudulent data alteration, forgery and wire fraud against a financial institution. Police said "charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses."

Reality TV fans will recognize Margaretha from her time on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé. Margaretha appeared on the hit series alongside Rosenbrook in Season 6 in 2018. Margaretha and Rosenbrook met via an international dating website, with Margaretha moving from Indonesia to the Wisconsin. During their season, the couple's oftentimes volatile relationship was documented, including the moment Margaretha kicked Rosenbrook's teenage daughter Alari Stark (formerly Tasha Rosenbrook) out of their home. Margaretha eventually obtained a restraining order against Alari.

"The restraining order [was] never meant to be forever," Margaretha told In Touch Weekly in November 2019. I did that because I had to. I have nothing against Alari. It breaks my heart to see this family had to [be] this way, and I know that my husband, Eric, is really [caring] and he loves his kids."

Amid backlash over their decision to kick Alari out as well as their political views, Margaretha and Rosenbrook deleted their social media accounts. Before doing so, though, Margaretha claimed she and Alari made amends.