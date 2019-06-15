’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tasha Rosenbrook Now Facing Second Restraining Order, According to Legal Documents

Tasha Rosenbrook is facing even more legal woes. InTouch Weekly reported that just months after stepmother Leida Margaretha was granted a restraining order against the 90 Day Fiance daughter, she’s been hit with another.

The magazine reported that an unnamed 22-year-old petitioner was granted a temporary “harassment restraining order” against Tasha on Monday. A follow-up injunction hearing, during which Tasha will have the opportunity to contest the order, has been scheduled for June 21. The petitioner will also have the chance to present further evidence of their harassment claims, according to InTouch Weekly.

This won’t be Tasha’s first rodeo in court for such a matter. In February, step-mom Leida, 29, was granted a four-year restraining order against Tasha. The order barred Tasha from harassing or provoking her father’s wife on social media.

Even with the order in place, Tasha is allowed to have contact with her father. As noted by InTouch Weekly, she likely won’t be communicating with Eric regardless. He helped Leida fill out the forms to file the order or protection against his daughter, the outlet reported. He confirmed that information to In Touch in March, noting that it didn’t mean he agreed with her reasons for filing.

“Yes, I did fill it out,” Eric revealed. “Only because she didn’t know what to do, not because I agreed with the choice to file it.”

“Leida had a major anxiety attack when Tasha started talking about responding to our olive branch,” Eric continued, explaining what started the legal battle between Tasha and Leida. “The way she said it in her announcement implied she wasn’t going to respond positively about it.”

Leida did eventually apologize to her step-daughter publicly. She asked people to let Tasha know that she was “sorry,” adding that they didn’t need to communicate or be friends, but that she was willing to do so if Tasha was.

“Tell her I am sorry … for what I’ve done,” she wrote at the time, according to InTouch Weekly. “She doesn’t need to talk to me. But I am open if she wants my help.”

The apology came amid claims from Eric and Leida that Leida had been receiving “death threats” from Tasha’s fans and supporters, which caused her great anxiety. He said he was “hopeful” she’d realize what she’d done.

“I was, and am still holding on to the hope that Tasha will wake up to what she is doing and the harm she has [caused] and is causing,” he said at the time. “While I disagree with the restraining order, I did agree and feel that maybe it was the only option at this time as Leida needs to be free of the hate mail and death threats in order for her to recover.”

Eric continued, “Tasha’s own behavior during the hearing was the primary driving factor in the judge granting the restraining order. Her attitude, words and expressions in the courtroom was the determining factor in the [four] years being granted.”