’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Says Husband Jay Smith’s Possible Deportation Is ‘Payback’

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson believes estranged husband Jay Smith‘s possible deportation is “payback” for all the things he has done to her in the past. Rumors that Smith could be deported back to Jamaica began late last month during an Instagram Q&A, in which Martson said he would be deported in August “unless he runs.” On Wednesday, it was reported that Smith is already in ICE custody.

“Ashley feels as though Jay made his own bed,” Martson’s spokesperson, Johnny Donovan, told Us Weekly Wednesday. “Ashley has been suffering for a long time — it’s payback. Jay thought she was joking, but no. He made his bed, and now he has to lie in it.”

“Ashley is taking the weekend to focus on herself and on her kids. Ashley and Jay are due back in court this Tuesday and Wednesday,” Donovan continued, referring to Martson’s children from previous relationships.

On Wednesday, InTouch Weekly confirmed that Smith, whose real name is Conroy St. Christopher Smith, is now in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. The 21-year-old turned himself in after he learned about the warrant for his arrest, linked to an alleged violation of the Protection From Abuse order Martson was granted on Monday. He is being detained in York County Prison in Pennsylvania.

After Smith turned himself in, Martson took to her Instagram Story, where she reacted to the news.

“Mark my words this is the hardest day of my life,” Martson wrote in a now-expired message. “I can’t believe this is how it ended. The amount of sadness I’m feeling is unfathomable. There is no celebrating over here, just pure heartbreak!”

Late last month, Martson told fans in an Isntagram Q&A that Smith would be deported on Aug. 7 “unless he runs,” which she believed he was planning to do.

“The thing that’s really frustrating is he’s here illegally now … I did file for his adjustment of status, and then two weeks later he screwed up again, so I withdrew it,” she wrote.

She continued, “ICE has already been here to arrest him. They know where he works. I mean obviously, if they come to my house at this point, I’m gonna tell them where he’s at. So I’m not sure why he’s still sticking around because we got a letter three weeks ago saying he has an active warrant for his arrest.”

Just a few days after that statement, Smith shared an Instagram Story video of himself getting a face tattoo. Smith is a tattoo artist himself.

Martson and Smith’s relationship was always rocky. Smith came to the U.S. to marry Martson in Las Vegas in May 2018, but the relationship got off on the wrong foot instantly when it was discovered he was still using dating apps. As Us Weekly notes, their marriage happened before the 90 days were up, but Martson never filed to change Smith’s immigration status.

In January, Martson filed for divorce, but withdrew the papers two weeks later. She filed for divorce again in April, accusing him of cheating on her again.

Martson is reportedly facing criminal charges over a recent incident in which she threw a fire extinguisher through Smith’s window. The charges of simple assault and criminal mischief were filed against Martson on June 19, three days after she admitted to the incident during an Instagram Live chat with 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.