'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Mourn Loss of 7-Month-Old Baby

90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the loss of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. The couple shared the tragic new Thursday morning that Adriel, whom they welcomed in September, has died, with Anny writing in an Instagram post, "Today is one of the worst days of my life."

Anny announced her devastating loss alongside a photo of a black ribbon, which is a symbol of remembrance and mourning, as she shared, "My son Adriel Springs died." The TLC star went on to write that she and her family are "devastated" by Adriel's passing, Anny adding, "Life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son." Calling her son "a fighter," Anny said, "His heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."

After announcing in April 2021 that they were expecting their second child together, Anny and Robert welcomed Adriel in September 2021. Robert was the first to share the news, writing on his Instagram Story, "Much love and respect to my wife who's the true warrior, Gave birth to our baby boy." Anny and Robert also share daughter Brenda, whom they welcomed in July 2020. Robert is also dad to five other children from previous relationships.

The couple first met online before Robert dropped to one knee and proposed eight hours after first meeting in person in the Dominican Republic. They tied the knot in 2019 and were featured on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7, which aired in 2019 and 2020. During a previous 90 Day Fiancé: Tell-All episode, Anny revealed that she previously experienced fertility issues and struggled to conceive a child with her ex-husband, according to Us Weekly. In a follow-up comment on Instagram, Anny said that "yes," she wanted kids with Robert. They welcomed Brenda, their first child together, in 2020.

News of Adriel's passing was met with an outpouring of support from Anny and Robert's fans as well as from their fellow 90 Day Fiancé co-stars. Debbie Johnson, who has been featured on the show alongside her son Colt, wrote, "Words cannot express the sadness that I feel for you guys and your family. I'm absolutely devastated. My love and prayers are with you." Another of Anny's followers added, "So sorry for your loss my condolences to you and your husband."