’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Expecting Baby No. 2 Following Split, Reconciliation

90 Day Fiance stars Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend are expecting their second child together. The couple appeared in Season 6 and met in 2017 when Koshimbetova was vacationing in the U.S. They got married in August 2019 but split in October 2020. They reconciled later last year.

Koshimbetova, 24, is 10 weeks along, and the couple does not know the baby’s gender, Frend, also 24, told InTouch Weekly Tuesday. The pregnancy news was a complete surprise for the couple, who only recently moved from Maryland to New York City. “So, it wasn’t expected but gratefully, I have a great job that pays amazing so with having a new kid on the way I’m at no worries, Olga can take time for a few months when the baby is born,” he said. “It’s been a crazy four months living here and this made it more interesting!”

The couple also shares son Alex, 3, who is very excited about getting a sibling. “Our family just grew bigger and Alex is so excited to have a brother or sister, even though he really wants a brother,” Frend told InTouch. “Alex will be the best big brother ever.”

Frend and Koshimbetova met in Ocean City, Maryland when Koshimbetova was visiting the U.S. on vacation. They quickly began a romance and Koshimbetova learned she was pregnant one week before she was set to go back to Russia. Alex was born in April 2018, inspiring Frend to propose to Koshimbetova after she came back to Maryland. They started her K-1 visa process and married in August 2019.

In October 2020, the couple surprised fans by announcing plans to break up. They reconciled in 2021 and made plans to move from Maryland to New York. On Oct. 28, 2021, Koshimbetova shared a photo from New York City, confirming they were living together there.

“I am in love,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I know you guys asked where exactly we moved, what city. So now our new home in Middle Village. It was a great choice, our landlords are very nice people, the neighborhood is [quiet] and safe, plus everything is [so] close to our home.”

Even after the move, they continued to face struggles in their marriage. “We were really surprised when we found out because our relationship has been kind of rocky and will require attention so we’re considering therapy for an outside opinion, but I know we will get through this,” he told InTouch this week. “With having a new baby, we most likely will stay in New York for maybe two more years, then move to the Bay Area in California to be closer to Olga’s family that lives in the states – get a nice house there and settle down.”