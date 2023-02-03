'90 Day Fiance's David Toborowsky Breaks Down Over Parenting Regrets in 'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Sneak Peek

David Toborowsky doesn't want to make the same mistake with his wife Annie Toborowsky's younger brother Jordan that he made with his own son. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé star breaks down in tears as he shares how his regrets about parenting are affecting his decision to take Jordan to the U.S.

While Annie explains that Jordan told her aunt Lom that he feels "so lonely" that she feels he maybe isn't ready to go to the U.S. with his sister, David insists that deciding not to take Jordan at this point in the planning phase will leave deeper wounds than they think. "I understand why he feels that way, but I feel that he's gonna feel more abandoned if we just say, 'Okay, no,'" he asserts.

David continues, "When my son, Jacob, was Jordan's age, I wanted him to come live with me in Thailand, and his mother said, 'No, he's not ready, I'm not ready.' I should have forced and tried harder because I have regret that I didn't try with my own son." David gets emotional as he looks back on his relationship with his son, breaking down in tears as Annie asks him, "You feel like you lost the relationship [with] your son? Oh my God, are you okay?"

The TLC star reveals that he actually isn't okay, explaining of the emotions that are surfacing, "When I moved to Thailand, Jacob spent the summer with me and I wanted him to remain behind with me to go to school. His mom said no. He went back to America, he was in high school and he ended up getting into the wrong crowd and I didn't have control of it." David continues, "There's a piece of me that says if I give up on Jordan and not try, that I feel like I'm repeating history." David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.