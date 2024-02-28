'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Says Michael Ilesanmi Is Missing

90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi disappeared shortly after relocating to the United States with his wife, Angela Deem, just two months after arriving from Nigeria. On Feb. 26, Deem, 58, revealed in a TikTok video that she was not only offering a $10,000 reward for his return but also that she had been unable to reach his family in Nigeria.

"Michael's been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can't find him," she said, adding that her home security cameras didn't detect his departure.

"Michael left everything here. I know that there's people probably think, 'Oh, maybe he just left.' But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday," she told 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates, noting he "only had like $40 on him."

"Michael had just gotten here [during] Christmas time," Dec. 22, 2023, the precise date of his arrival. "If he left on his own, he should have called me. Everybody in this town, I'm gonna tell you, they say, 'Angela, he's f— walked out because he's got no reason to stay here.' I don't want to believe that," she said in her video, while Yates said Ilesanmi may have family in Idaho.

After he disappeared from her rural South Georgia home, she seemed to question their relationship. "But it's looking like he's planned this the whole f— time. This is not funny. This is real s—. I am not Chantel [Everett]. I am not Daniele [Gates]. I am not Molly [Hopkins]. You've got the wrong goddamn American," Deem continued, naming other popular stars from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and saying," I'm telling you now. I'm not gonna let you f— come here if you didn't love me."

"He's my husband, and I love him and I don't know where he's at. As long as he's safe, just call us. The police are involved. This is beyond what the f— is going on. You got my four grandkids crying that something's wrong with you. This is not Karine and Paul [Staehle]," she continued.

"What do I say to these people, because I don't have no answers? We know he's deceitful, but I don't think he would go this far and not call at least my daughter," Deem said.

During her TikTok video, Deem responded to fan questions about contacting immigration, telling viewers that she and Yates are "not allowed" to answer their inquiries.

In regards to immigration, you just need to use common sense, she advised. "If Michael is really missing and doesn't contact us, immigration can take over. That's all I can tell you."

Yates confirmed Ilesanmi had been found one day after Deem reported his disappearance. "Right after the live ended, Angela got a phone call from the police here stating that they were contacted by Michael. They verified it with him," he stated in the YouTube video shared on Feb. 27. "He did have a burner phone or another phone that nobody knew about. And on that phone, he had pictures of his passport that he left. They verified his ID."

Reuniting in the U.S. had been a priority for the couple. Ilesanmi said, "We've waited three years for the spousal visa interview," in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? trailer released on Feb. 14. Likewise, Deem said, "This is the most important day of our lives. I need to get my man home to America. If that visa's denied, it's over."

After meeting online, the couple began dating long-distance shortly afterward and shared their first in-person meeting on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Deem and Ilesanmi's story continued on 90 Day Fiancé's third and seventh seasons, as well as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? seasons 5, 6 and 7. In January 2020, the couple married in Ilesanmi's native Nigeria.