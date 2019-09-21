’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Stars Angela and Michael Plan to Have a Baby Together

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi might have had their ups and mostly downs this season, but the couple are staying together. In fact, in this weekend’s upcoming episode, the couple start talking about having a baby. That’s a big departure from last week’s episode, when Angela threw a cake in Michael’s face and insisted she never wanted to see him again.

In a preview clip, Angela, 53, reveals to Michael, 31, that she asked her daughter Skyla to “tote” a hypothetical child for them.

“In Nigeria, everyone is expected to have a child to carry on the name of the family. So, I was happy when Angela told me her daughter might carry our baby,” Michael said in the clip, released by E! News.

However Skyla has already told her mother she will not donate one of her eggs to help Angela have a child with Michael. Skyla said she would consider being her mother’s surrogate. When Michael’s mother catches wind of this idea, she wonders why Michael cannot just have sex with Skyla. That was a big no-no for Angela and Michael.

“I don’t like that he’s the only one out of all my children who’s yet to have a child,” Michael’s mother told the camera. “I know it will be difficult to task a woman who is above 60 years old to get pregnant let alone birth a child.”

Angela and Michael’s relationship has been a roller roaster ride this season, especially since she arrived back in Nigeria. Even before she arrived, Angela had significant trust issues with Michael, and thought the second trip to Nigeria would help her get to know him more while she waits for his visa to be processed in the U.S.

Angela’s first day in Nigeria appeared to go well, but everything went south when they planned to take a boat cruise. Michael told her he had not been on one since he was a child. Angela accused him of lying, since she saw photos on social media proving otherwise. Angela stormed out of their car and went back to her hotel, with Michael following her every step of the way.

Once Angela saw Michael, she tried to avoid him. He even presented her with a cake, which she promptly pushed into his face. In another scene, Angela stormed out of a hair salon before her hairdresser was done to push Michael away.

“I’ve had it! I’m sick of his lying and his bulls–,” Angela told the TLC cameras in one scene. “I don’t want to see him again. He’s not sleeping in the room with me. I don’t know where he’s going, and I don’t give a f–. I am done with Michael for good.”

Despite everything, the couple still appear to be together, with Michael sharing a photo of the two on Aug. 27 on Instagram.

Fans will get to see how the couple will get back together in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, which airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

