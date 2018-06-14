‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Arkhipchenko Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New Photo

90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Arkhipchenko and husband Jorge Nava may be expecting their first child together.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko, who appeared on season 4 of the popular TLC series, has sparked pregnancy rumors after her most recent Instagram post showed her seemingly hiding her belly.

(Photo: Instagram / @anfisanava_)

"Blessings on blessings on blessings," Arkhipchenko captioned the photo, which shows herself posing outside. However, it is the way in which she has her arms crossed in front of herself that has many fans believing that she is hiding a growing baby bump.

"Love the belt on your jeans plus congrats for you and Jorge for new baby," one person commented.

"Are you pregnant?" another person asked, with another questioning "how many weeks are you?"

Arkhipchenko would neither confirm nor deny the speculation.

In a recent episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Arkhipchenko and Nava opened up about the possibility of one day having children, both seeming open to the idea, although Arkhipchenko was a bit hesitant due to their notoriously troubled relationship.

"Honestly, right now I just feel like everything's falling apart and I don't know how everything is gonna work out. I just don't think Jorge wants to have a family with me," she said.

During a September special on TLC, Arkhipchenko revealed that she and Nava, whom she met through Facebook and later traveled to the U.S. for on a k-1 visa, were estranged. She even alluded to the fact that they may be divorced during a Q&A on Instagram.

"Right now I prefer to keep my personal life private. You might say 'but you were on a reality show!' Yes, and you should understand that even on the show you don't see my whole life 24/7, you only see parts of it that were chosen by producers. Same with my Instagram, only now the 'producer' is me," she said when asked if she and Nava were still married.

In April, Arkhipchenko took to Facebook to accuse Nava of having an affair with late YouTube personality Stevie Ryan, the 90 Day Fiancé star sharing screenshots of text messages between the two. However, Arkhipchenko's accusations came on the back of a long-time feud with Ryan that began in 2017 when the YouTuber accused Arkhipchenko of being a gold digger.

Things between Arkhipchenko and Nava seem to have settled, though, with Arkhipchenko recently posting a picture on Instagram with her husband that she captioned "happy wife, happy life."