’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Are Divorcing

It appears that 90 Day Fiancé couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are calling things quits on their marriage just seven months after welcoming son Pierre. Days after revealing their Brazil apartment was “severely burglarized,” Staehle took to his Instagram Story to write in Portuguese, “Karine started divorce proceedings in Manaus.”

He then shared a video of himself talking to his infant son, explaining Pierre was about to go with his mother and emotionally repeating, “I’m going to miss you little guy.”

The couple just celebrated their 2-year anniversary earlier this month, with Staehle thanking his wife on Instagram at the time for “our never ending roller coaster of a journey.”

Earlier this month, the couple made a visit to Kentucky to visit Staehle’s family, celebrating Halloween in a series of sweet photos shared to their social media. It was during that time that the couple’s home was burgled, leaving the family “devastated” when the thieves took all of their valuables as well as smaller things like Martins’ stuffed animals and Pierre’s tub.

Martins sounded off on being burgled, writing on her Instagram Story in Portuguese, “We work together to have everything we have and people take it effortlessly. But we are fine. [This is] what matters now, and we will work together again to get everything that was taken.”

Paul’s mom Mary Edna offered her support to the couple soon after the incident, writing, “So sorry Paul. You and family ok. #1 main thing. Material things can be replaced.”

“I know it is sad, but evil bad things happen like this sadly,” she continued. “You have the most precious with you, your family and they are ok remember that.”

Things have long been complicated for the two, who just recently appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way after issues getting Martins’ visa to move to the United States. Staehle, however, was also struggling to gain his Brazilian visa, having been previously incarcerated for arson-related charges.

In addition to legal troubles and preparing for baby Pierre, Staehle accused his wife of soliciting money from other American men, implying she could be cheating on him.

In September, the TLC personality said he was looking for a divorce attorney, writing in a since-deleted Facebook post, “Karine asked me to remove our photos. And let everyone know that she doesn’t want me in her life. Guess I need a lawyer.”

