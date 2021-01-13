’90 Day Fiance’: Paul and Karine Staehle Are Joining OnlyFans

90 Day Fiancé alum Paul and Karine Staehle are the latest members of the TLC franchise to join OnlyFans, promising never-before-seen photos and videos to their subscribers after reports that they were fired from the hit reality show after temporarily obtaining restraining orders against one another. The Kentucky native shared the news to his Instagram Story Monday, shutting down speculation that their account would be filled with NSFW content, calling it “for the most part family-friendly.”

Subscribers to the family’s account will get “primarily exclusive updates and some comedy content,” Paul wrote, as well as an insider look at their lives together in Brazil and “Karine’s cosmetology journey.” There’s more than just family photos to come, the 37-year-old continued, adding that subscribers can expect “some of my videos with paranormal activity, ancient and recent alien phenomenons here, archeological, Amazonas myths and legends as well as wildlife nature,” as well as tips from local experts on how to fish and swim in Amazonas waters “safely,” and “survival and baby gear reviews.”

In a subsequent post, the reality personality added that Karine, currently expecting the couple’s second child, is considering “doing her own solo private OnlyFans account.” While he didn’t explain what Karine had planned for her potential account, he asked with unsure emojis, “Should I be against this idea?”

After their appearance on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? this summer ended with abuse allegations on both sides and a judge granting restraining orders, reports surfaced that Paul and Karine were fired from TLC. In November, Paul wrote on social media that they were not fired, but “given time to deal with our family matters privately.”

“Our payments and income [were] not affected. TLC and Sharp [Entertainment] have both been very considerate to our situation,” Paul wrote at the time, adding that while they “highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off camera,” the couple wasn’t giving up hope of another chance at the franchise. “We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives,” he concluded.

In November, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary with 1-year-old son Pierre. “Happy 3 Year Wedding Anniversary. It’s been one hell of a roller coaster ride,” Paul wrote on Instagram alongside wedding photos, adding snaps later that day of a group out to dinner, which he captioned, “Familia Brasileira.”