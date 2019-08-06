’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Star Learns Her Husband Could Marry 3 Other Women

It appears things could be getting a lot more confusing — and crowded — for Laura and Aladin in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The trailer for Monday’s episode shows Laura nervously awaiting a meeting with Aladin’s boss. During the scene, Laura learns of some pretty heavy news surrounding Aladin and his culture.

“And do you know about guys here,” Aladin’s boss says. “They can marry four ladies. Legally.”

This drew a quip from Laura in which she chimed back, “Oh, really? It’s a man’s world.”

Viewers of the show are sure to be awaiting to see what transpires from this interaction and new discovery. If Aladin keeps with the Qatari rules, fans could be seeing Laura getting some unwanted company in the two’s personal lives.

The trailer includes a few other scenes, one of which being an encounter with some birds. Laura is apparently very afraid of birds. She comes into contact with a variety of birds, including an ostrich and some smaller birds perched on branches.

“The birds, it’s Qatari culture, you know? There’s lots of competition. They’re for beauty, they’re for catching animals, like that, you know,” says Aladin in the clip.

The last viewers saw of the couple, the pair was engaging in a fight that resulted in Aladin removing photos of Laura on his social media profiles. There was also an awkward dispute over Laura’s way of spicing of their love life, a proposition that included sex toys.

To catch up fans on the couple’s history, Laura met Aladin through Facebook. The two went back and forth on the social media platform, resulting in Laura eventually flying out to Qatar to meet the 29-year-old after eight months of communicating. Laura, who is 51, had some worries in the beginning about the 20-year age gap. Aladin popped the question after just three days.

According to TLCs initial press release prior to the show,, Laura’s description mentions her uncertainty about the difference in years between the two and that their relationship, “might be too good to be true.”

Aladin is described as, “a young, handsome personal trainer.”

The show debuted on June 3 of this year as the spin-off showcases couples in which the American partner heads abroad to find love.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.