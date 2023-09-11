'90 Day Fiancé': Kenny Takes the 'Blame' With Armando Wanting Kids (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé's Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Niedermeier-Rubio are getting candid when it comes to the difficult decision of whether or not to expand their family. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC reality show, with Kenny admitting to "dragging [his] feet" on the issue of possibly having another child.

The couple has been at odds throughout Season 5, as Kenny, 60, has been reticent about welcoming a child, while his husband Armando, 35, wants very much to have a baby together. While the couple assured PopCulture that a decision about expanding the family would be made during this season of The Other Way, Kenny wanted to "take the blame" for the tension brought about by the emotional choice.

"I take the blame. I've been dragging my feet," Kenny said. "[Armando] started talking to me two years ago about it, and I kind of thought, 'Let's see if he forgets about it or something,' but he didn't. It's a real thing, and it does come to a head, and we do figure out what we are going to do and what is best for us."

Kenny, who is a father of four kids from a prior relationship, pointed out that he and Armando, who is father to daughter Hannah, previously discussed having kids before he even moved to Mexico, with both of them set on not growing their family any further. "We both knew we didn't want any more kids, but people change their minds, and Armando over time changed his mind about it," he said, defending his husband. "People have a right to do that."

For a couple that has largely stood as a united front, it was "hard" to be "butting heads" over such a big issue, Armando told PopCulture. "It was hard to go through and it's been hard to navigate not agreeing. But at the end of the day, we love each other, and that always shows up in between us, and ultimately, we want what's best for each other," he said. "And Kenny always says, 'We always give 1% extra.' So we have sat down and thought we have to give a little extra to think about the other person and decide on what we want to do."

Kenny added that as a married couple, it's not unusual to have to work through an issue like theirs. "We have a right to have a disagreement as well," he explained. "And some people even said, 'Oh, Kenny's gaslighting or manipulating him,' or 'Armando's manipulating him.' ... And it's not the case. Sometimes, people might overthink it a little bit. And a lot of times, I think, 'Just let the season play out, and everything will come around.'" 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.