'90 Day Fiance' Couple Splits in Cringeworthy Breakup

Julio and Kirsten's relationship came to an end during Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in a cringeworthy breakup that totally shocked Kirsten. While Julio and Kirsten originally planned for him to move from New York to the Netherlands to be with her, Julio admitted during Monday's episode that he wasn't ready to go overseas for their relationship.

Julio had long seemed reticent about packing up and moving to the Netherlands, and Kirsten was surprised earlier this season to learn he had never told his family or friends about the move, but it was over a video call in Monday's episode that Julio broke the news that he wouldn't be moving to Kirsten's home country. Julio told Kirsten that his mom had urged him not to go and that his brothers needed him closer to home, admitting he "messed up" by not considering these factors earlier in his relationship.

"When the time is right, I think obviously that's going to be my end goal, but for now, I think I have stuff to work out with my family, you know?" he said of moving to the Netherlands. When Kirsten said she didn't want to wait another year, Julio simply said they should just call off their relationship now. "I am shocked by Julio's whole attitude," Kirsten said in a confessional. "Julio is just totally giving up on this relationship. It's like he doesn't care at all."

After being called out for his nonchalant attitude, Julio insisted he did feel horrible about the split. "I feel like I'm the worst person in the f-king world," he said. "It's not a good feeling to watch you cry and not being able to be there for you. Like, it sucks, it's a horrible feeling." His odd laughter amid their breakup had Kirsten in tears, however. "You're, like, making fun of me while I'm so sad. I'm emotional, and here you are making fun of me and smiling," she said.

Julio insisted he wasn't mocking Kirsten, but he did ask to end the video chat while she continued to cry. "He's acting like a real piece of s-," Kirsten told cameras. "I'm really hurt because I don't know if Julio ever had real intentions to spend the rest of his life with me. I feel like, did he even care about me? I'm not sure anymore." Julio insisted that he felt like "an asshole" for breaking Kirsten's heart, but that their relationship wasn't in a strong place to begin with.

"I still love Kirsten, but I think that we have to really assess the situation and really look at things for what they are," he said. "I think me and Kirsten were living in a fantasy world for a lot of our relationship. You know, the last couple of months have been difficult. If things were going better with me and Kirsten, we would have been able to make it work." 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.