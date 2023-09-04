'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Gets Engaged

90 Day Fiancé stars David and Sheila are engaged! The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple took their next step toward marriage in Sunday's episode of the TLC show, with David popping the question at an emotional dinner during their romantic resort getaway. While David was "so nervous" to propose to Sheila after traveling to the Philippines from Nebraska to meet her, he moved forward with his plans despite his reservations.

"I never found true love and now with Sheila, I finally found it. I believe in our relationship and I hope Sheila believes in it too," he explained in a confessional. "This will decide our future." David nearly called off his proposal, however, when Sheila broke down in tears over the recent death of her mother and her son's declaration that he didn't want to move to the U.S. "When Sheila starts to cry, I'm really thrown off," David said in a confessional. "I'm thinking how Sheila has so much to deal with. Her mother passed away and her son doesn't want to move to America. Maybe it's not the right time emotionally for her for me to propose. Now, I don't know what to do."

As the night went on though, David had a change of heart, saying he wanted to "take away Sheila's tears and whisk her away to America," adding, "Maybe that's actually a good reason to propose now. Hopefully it will make her feel better." When it came time to ask Sheila to marry him, David got down on one knee before telling her, "See it's been a long time since we started talking and texting and I love you and you love me. Honey babe, I have something for you. Honey babe, will you marry me?"

Sheila was shocked by David's proposal, asking, "For real?" before accepting his offer of marriage. The whole proposal was a "happy blur," she told the cameras later while showing off her engagement ring to the camera. Fans watched David pick out Sheila's ring, despite his troubles navigating the Philippines while deaf, during the Aug. 27 episode of Before the 90 Days.

"If everything works out, I'll pop the question," David said at the time. "We've been through some tough times, but because of that our relationship is stronger. There's new ways that I've fell in love with her, mainly the way she interacts with her family and son." The couple's biggest struggle has been communication, however, and Sheila's limited knowledge of American Sign Language came up for David later in the episode. "Sheila not using sign language has been bothering me," he said in a confessional. "I ignored it because of the passing of her mother, but I really wish that Sheila could use sign language more easily. ...When I try to talk to Sheila through texting, it feels harder to connect on a deeper level in a way she can understand me clearly. If we can't communicate, it'll be very hard for us to have a future." 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.