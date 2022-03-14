’90 Day Fiance’: Karine Martins Reportedly Charged With Assault

90 Day Fiancé’s Karine Martins has reportedly been charged with assault and domestic violence in the state of Kentucky, although the exact details of her arrest and the allegations against her remain unclear. Jefferson County court records obtained by The Fraudcast podcast last week reveal Martins’ arraignment for charges of assault and fourth-degree domestic violence with minor injury was scheduled for March 9.

Neither Martins, nor her husband, Paul Staehle, have addressed the allegations publicly, and the circumstances surrounding her arrest are unknown, but fans of the TLC show were reminded of a disturbing video of the couple from late December, in which Martins appeared to grab Staehle by the neck and push him into a couch in front of their young children.

In the video, which appeared to have been filmed by a home security system and did not include audio, Martins and Staehle appeared to exchange words as Martins stood above her husband, who was sitting on the couch. Things took a turn as Martins appeared to grab Staehle by the hair and pull him backward on the couch before seemingly grabbing his neck as he grabbed for her hand.

After the video was published on social media, Martins took to her Instagram Story to deny wrongdoing and claim the video wasn’t an accurate depiction of what happened. “I did not choke him, he put my hands to his neck. You don’t see the whole video,” she claimed at the time. “I mean that video is clipped and there’s a lot in there. I didn’t touch Paul’s neck but my hair covers it when he pulls my hand.” She continued, “My children are not with me. I am a great mother. …So much has happened and I was prevented from coming to talk about the video. I don’t want to expose my children, I love them so much but we are suffering.”

Martins and Staehle have a history of domestic violence allegations on both sides, but it’s still unclear what Martins’ latest legal problems entail. The former reality TV couple, parents to 2-year-old son Pierre, welcomed their second child, son Ethan, in February 2021. “Born healthy and very fast,” Staehle wrote alongside the couple’s birth announcement at the time.