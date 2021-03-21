'90 Day Fiance' Star Apologizes After False Assault Accusations

✖

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins issued an apology to her husband, Paul Staehle, for accusing him of domestic violence and sexual assault last year. The 25-year-old Martins, who is from Brazil, made the allegations to get a restraining order against Staehle, 37, after a fight in July 2020. Staehle also obtained a restraining order against Martins the following month. The two reconciled in September 2020 and relocated to Brazil. The two share sons Pierre, 23 months, and 1-month-old Ethan.

"Hello everybody. I’m here to apologize about the accusations about Paul, [they are] false. The translator who tried [to] help me was wrong and did not understand me cause my English is no good," Martins, whose first language is Portuguese, said in a video she published on her Instagram Story Saturday, reports InTouch Weekly. "I'm so sorry. I'm sorry, Paul."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Jason Staehle (@pauljasonstaehle)

Staehle responded to Martins' apology on his own Instagram Story. He thanked her for "being an amazing wife to me and mother to our [two] amazing children." He went on to apologize himself. "I am truly sorry I am far from perfect," he wrote. "I do not blame you for past events. I blame myself. I hope and pray [folded hands emoji] our family will continue to thrive and heal day by day. I will dedicate myself every day to understand you better and not be so annoying and frustrating."

In July 2020, Martins and Staehle got into a big fight at their home in Kentucky. A few days later, Staehle revealed that Martins received a protective order against him and showed photos of the documents on his own Isntagram Story. In the documents, Martins accused Staehle of pushing her, grabbing her breast, and sexually assaulting her. She also accused him of throwing things at her and holding her green card and documents so she could not leave him. Staehle also filed for a restraining order against Martins. Both requests were granted, but they agreed to drop them in September 2020. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Martins' native Brazil with Pierre.

The couple's relationship appears to be on good terms since they moved to Brazil. In February, Martins welcomed their second son. Staehle also revealed that they will no longer take part in 90 Day Fiance shows. "Because of the overwhelming negative impact of fans taking it upon themselves to pick Karine up and then make very serious false allegations in her name, acting as her translator and keeping her in their home until another Brazilian she knew from a church group rescued her and got her to our house," Staehle wrote in November. "We will probably no longer be filming."