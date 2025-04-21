Mia Thornton is making her exit from The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The reality personality, who joined the Bravo show during Season 6 in 2021, announced Monday that she would not be returning for the upcoming 10th season.

“With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share,” she wrote on Instagram. “My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season.”

Thornton’s announcement was paired with photos of the divisive star posing with newspapers that read, “Mia Thornton Moves to Atlanta,” “Franchise Queen,” and “Coming Soon.”

“The past four seasons have been an unforgettable journey one filled with growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories. I want to thank Truly Original, Bravo, NBCUniversal, and Andy Cohen for believing in me and giving me the space to share my story,” she continued. “To my castmates: thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments. And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me.”

She concluded, “This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming… ‘I don’t just make headlines — I make History. Atlanta, brace yourself. The empire has expanded. #LegacyInTheMaking.”

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Thornton most recently appeared in Season 9 of RHOP, which aired earlier this year. The Season 9 reunion ended on a contentious note for Thornton, who exited early after being called out for questioning the paternity of her 9-year-old son Jeremiah on the show.

Thornton, who shares Jeremiah, 9, Juliana, 7, with estranged husband Gordon Thornton, as well as a teenage son Joshua from a previous relationship, had questioned if her boyfriend Incognito was the actual father of Jeremiah throughout Season 9. Ultimately, Jeremiah was determined to be Gordon’s son, but the Housewives star was called a “terrible mother” by co-star Gizelle Bryant for airing any dirty laundry regarding her children.