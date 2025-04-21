90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda had to undergo emergency surgery less than a month after welcoming her daughter Matilda.

“I had an emergency surgery [on] one of my [teeth,]” Pineda, 38, wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. “My gums got so messed up during pregnancy, it caused some issues.”

The TLC personality revealed that she called partner Matt Branis “basically yelling out” in pain. “He came home — found me an endodontist and set up an appointment,” she continued. “He stayed home taking care of Matty while I went to have surgery.”

Following her surgery, Pineda said she was grateful to her partner for helping her to get the help she needed. “I’ve been sleeping the whole afternoon till now! You’re the best Matt,” she continued. “I appreciate you so much.”

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star then shaded estranged husband Gino Palazzolo, writing, “Then you see how you moved 2,300 miles for someone who wouldn’t even drive you five minutes away vs. someone that won’t hesitate to be here for you unconditionally and that showers and smells good on top of that.”

Pineda is just about a month out from welcoming her third child — her first with Branis. (Pineda is also mother to sons Juance and JC from a previous relationship.)

The couple welcomed daughter Matilda in March, announcing her arrival earlier this month. “Introducing Matty, our sweet baby girl! She’s already filling our hearts with so much love and joy. We’re beyond grateful for this new chapter in our lives,” they said in a statement at the time.

Pineda and Palazzolo first appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2021, and the two tied the knot in 2023. During the most recent season of The Last Resort, Pineda introduced the idea of opening up their marriage and bringing in Branis as a third, but Palazzolo confirmed during the reunion special that he and his wife had decided to split instead.

“Normally I come in here and I have good news for you, but today I don’t,” said Palazzolo as Pineda confirmed she was pregnant. “Because Jasmine and I, we separated.”