‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Reveals Ex Kody Brown Pressured His Wives About Their Appearance

Sister Wives‘ Christine Brown is opening up about the “pressure” she says ex Kody Brown put on his wives’ regarding their appearance.

The TLC star looked back on the insecurity she felt in her marriage to Kody and her fellow sister wives Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown during Sunday’s mid-season premiere.

“He liked makeup. It was like, you had to always, always look nice,” Christine told husband David Woolley. “We’d go camping and Janelle and I would be sitting there busting our butts getting breakfast made, cleaning up the mess and honestly, Robyn would be doing her makeup forever and doing our kids hair and doing her hair and making sure everybody looked good.”

She continued, “And then, Kody would sit there and praise how they looked when we’d been sweating and slaving over the freaking food and cleaning up the campsite. I think it’s probably the reason why I hated camping so bad.”

Robyn, who is now Kody’s only wife after Christine, Janelle and Meri all left their plural marriages in 2021 and 2022, remembered that camping trip a little differently. “The one time we went camping, I was six months pregnant and I got sick a lot,” she said in a confessional, claiming she spent the night “barfing my guts up outside my tent on my hands and knees” and was “just trying to hurry and get ready for the day.”

Meri confirmed that Kody did have a high bar for his wives’ physical appearance, however. “Kody’s always wanted people around him to look good,” she told the camera. “I remember when he and I were first dating, he would take me out and buy outfits because he wanted me to look good. That said, I didn’t ever really feel like that.”

Christine agreed that Kody “put pressure” on her to “look good” and to make sure her hair and makeup were done. “No wonder I was constantly wondering and constantly insecure because, as much as I was comparing, he was also comparing all the time,” she said.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.