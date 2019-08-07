’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Think Jay Smith’s New Girlfriend Looks Just Like Ex Ashley Martson

Jay Smith is getting Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Kayla O’Brien after being released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but 90 Day Fiancé fans couldn’t help but notice how similar she looks to his estranged wife, Ashley Martson. Sharing a photo of the two cuddling up at a bar, O’Brien captioned their couple photo on Instagram, “So much fun [with] my loves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay 😇 (@kkaylaann) on Aug 6, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

Commenters immediately weighed in on the similarities to Smith’s estranged wife, Ashley Martson, who filed for divorce a second time shortly after O’Brien started a GoFundMe account to raise money for Smith’s bail after he was taken into custody for violating a no-contact order against Martson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dem blondes are a dime a dozen, huh?” one commenter wrote, clarifying, “I just meant the He seems to have moved on to quickly – to an Ashley lookalike – and he must think they grow on trees. Get it?”

Another added, “You both definitely have a type!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay 😇 (@kkaylaann) on Aug 6, 2019 at 5:16pm PDT

Martson certainly wasn’t surprised by the new couple, talking to a number of outlets about her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s new love ahead of their big debut.

“I was alerted about her in January,” she explained recently to Us Weekly. “So, I know, like, in the episode where the barbershop sat me down, I refer to a stripper. That’s who I was referring to.”

Martson also alleged Smith “was talking to Kayla,” and that she “found some messages” between the two. “He was going to the strip club, like, many times a week. … Then someone had alerted me that, like, he was talking to one of the girls in there,” she added.

Earlier this month on The Domenick Nati Show, Martson even alleged O’Brien could be pregnant.

“There’s already a lot of rumors going around that his girlfriend, who’s running the GoFundMe, is pregnant,” Marston said. “From what I saw — she was at court — she definitely looked like she could’ve been expecting. So, like, if I [sponsor his visa], I would be responsible for paying his child support.”

“I know his sister had posted something too, saying that she was pregnant or she was about to have a niece or nephew,” Martson added, clarifying that all she had was speculation on her side.

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity