’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Can’t Believe Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Returned for Season 3

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are back on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and fans cannot believe they are still together. After appearing on the show last season, the couple made their Season 3 debut in Sunday night’s episode. The two are still engaged, but things have not gone well. This year, Angela has applied for a K1 visa to bring Michael to the U.S. so they can get married.

Last season, Angela met Michael, who is 30 years younger than she is, for the first time in person. Angela planned to ask him to marry her right away, but she learned some unsavory facts about him. She even accused Michael of stealing money from her bank account. Despite all this though, she went back to Nigeria and they got engaged.

Now, Angela is waiting for the K1 visa to come through to bring Michael to the U.S. In the interim, she is going back to Nigeria “one last time” in Season 3.

The big problem between the couple is that Michael is still using Instagram, even when Angela asked him to stop. Michael is even posting photos showing him with other women.

“It makes me feel like he loves the Instagram more than he loves me,” Angela said. “So, Michael needs to prove to me on this trip that he will do what it takes to make me happy.”

Even with this issue, Angela is still planning her wedding because she is so sure the issues will be worked out before the wedding. She even went to a venue, but she could not make concrete plans without a date.

Fans at home were stunned by Angela’s situation, especially after she made it clear she could not afford her $4,500 dream wedding. One person wondered if Michael was even going to help her with the wedding.

Later in the episode, Angela had lunch with her daughter Skyla, who is more skeptical about Michael. They do not usually talk about the relationship because Skyla believes Michael is just using her mother to get to the U.S. However, it did not look like Angela could do anything to change Skyla’s mind.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days air on TLC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

