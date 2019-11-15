’90 Day Fiance’ Star Deavan Clegg Warns Fans After ‘Botched’ Filler Had Her Lips ‘Dying’

Deavan Clegg is sending a horrifying warning to fans after the The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star got fillers in her home country South Korea that left her lips so swollen and bruised that they even began “dying.” After getting a corrective procedure in Las Vegas, the TLC personality shared a truly horrifying set of before and after photos to her Instagram Wednesday.

“In Korea, I decided to get lip fillers before doing research,” she wrote alongside the set of photos. “The product they injected had not been tested. I went to a professional.”

“My lip was so swollen and injected incorrectly. I had damage so severe that my lip was dying,” she continued, urging her followers to do more research than she did before undergoing a cosmetic procedure.

“Please ladies do research it’s okay to get lip fillers and feel beautiful,” she wrote. “But please do research and find a doctor who specializes in it. I searched hours on what to do and couldn’t find anything so I want to help girls who are going or went through this.”

Luckily for Clegg, fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima recommended she have her botched surgery redone by Heather Rohrer at the Center for Aesthetic Medicine & Human Performance.

“I want to thank [Larissa Lima] for recommending Heather. Heather saved my lip from dying and I am so happy thank you so much [Heather Rohrer MPAS, PA-C] for saving my lip it means the world and ladies and gentlemen check her out she is absolutely amazing I will be posting a lot about this journey,” Clegg finished her post.

There’s so much at stake for Clegg, who recently welcomed seven-month-old son Taeyang with husband Jihoon Lee and is a mother to 3-year-old daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship.

In October, the reality personality revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

“A lot of people have been asking if I am pregnant,” Clegg wrote alongside a ultrasound of the baby she lost. “I haven’t addressed this head-on yet. I want to first start off by saying, thank you so much for your support and love. With heavy hearts we have to announce sad news.”

“Last Monday we did end up losing our baby,” she wrote. “We are heartbroken and focusing on healing. I want to apologize for not telling anyone sooner. But we needed this time to heal as a family. A lot of people go through this, and we feel for so many people and wish everyone who has suffered through this same situation happiness and healing. We are healing and doing better, and want to thank everyone for your support during this very difficult time.”

Photo credit: TLC