Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in August 2024

August will be a big month for fans of some of streaming's biggest shows.

August will be a big month for fans of some of streaming's biggest shows. Returning for their fourth seasons at Netflix will be Emily in Paris and The Umbrella Academy, while Hulu will treat subscribers to Season 4 of its hit Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez-starring series Only Murders in the Building. Meanwhile, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be back for its second season at Prime Video and Industry will return for its third outing.

Aug. 1

NETFLIX

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4

Fire Country: Season 1

Fury

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Monster House

Mr. Deeds

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Pawn Stars: Season 15

RED

RED 2

Room

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

The Spectacular Now

Tarot

White Chicks

World War Z

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder – NETFLIX SERIES

Borderless Fog (ID) – NETFLIX FILM

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unstable: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

3 Days to Kill (2014)

A Bigger Splash (2016)

Amelie (2001)

Arthur (2011)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Blackthorn (2011)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Down Terrace (2010)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Frontera (2014)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hercules (2014)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 216 (HGTV)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

No Place on Earth (2013)

Pathology (2008)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Rio (2011)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Taken (2009)

The Convict (Skazana) Seasons 2-4 (2022)

The Good Doctor (2012)

The Perfect Host (2010)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

Two Lovers (2009)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

PRIME VIDEO

Batman: Caped Crusader (2024)

Influenced (2024)

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

Adventureland (2009)

American Graffiti (1973)

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (2017)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Atomic Blonde (2017) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bad News Bears (2005)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1990)

Bowfinger (1999)

Breakdown (1997)

Cinema Paradiso(1990)

Dante's Peak(1997)

Darkman (1990)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Diary Of A Mad Housewife (1970)

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the

Hood (1996)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Emma. (2020)

Face/Off (1997)

Fargo (1996)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Flight of the Intruder (1991)

Free State of Jones (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Frogs (1972)

From Beyond (1986)

Ghost (1990)

Ghostbusters (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Good Boys (2019)

Green Zone (2010)

How To Be A Latin Lover (2017)

Howard The Duck (1986)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Imitation of Life (1959)

Invaders from Mars (1953)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

It's Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2013) – Available on Freevee for

free with ads

Last Vegas (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Little Women (1949)

Looper (2012)

Lover Come Back (1962)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Max Steel (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Monster Trucks (2017)

MouseHunt (1997)

Narc (2003)

No manches Frida 2 (2019)

Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)

Overboard (2018)

Passengers (2016)

Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers) (2019)

Psycho (1960)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Ronin (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Sense And Sensibility (1996)

Showgirls (1995)

Southland Tales (2007)

Stardust (2007)

Sullivan's Travels (1942)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman (1978)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

The Crow (1994)

The Dark Half (1993)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Firm (1993)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Host (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Losers (2010)

The Naked Gun: From the Files (1988)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)

The War of The Worlds (2005)

The Warriors (1979)

The Whale (2022)

The Wood (1999)

The Zookeeper's Wife (2017)

There's Always Tomorrow (1956)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

Traffic (2001)

Trauma Center (2019)

Troll (1986)

Troll 2 (1990)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

When Worlds Collide (1951)

Windtalkers (2002)

HULU

Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1

Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden (DUBBED) Eps#450 – 461

The Banger Sisters

The Beach

Because I Said So

Brothers Mcmullen

Casino

Drumline

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eragon

Flubber

Fool's Gold

The Full Monty

Garfield

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties

The Guardian

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

I Feel Pretty

In Time

John Carter

Kingdom of Heaven

Knocked Up

Maid in Manhattan

Marley & Me

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years

The Mask of Zorro

Midway

Muppets from Space

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb

Open Season: Scared Silly

Punch-Drunk Love

Race To Witch Mountain

Rachel Getting Married

Raising Arizona

Random Hearts

Robots

Simply Irresistible

Son-in-law

Stay

Tron: Legacy

Welcome Home

Zero Dark Thirty

PEACOCK

Watch With Alex Cooper – Women's Gymnastics All-Around Final – 12:15 PM ET (Peacock Original)

50 First Dates

American Girl

The Back-up Plan

Battleship

Bee Movie

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

The Best Man

The Best Man Holiday

Blair Witch

The Blair Witch Project

Blue Valentine

The Book of Eli

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2

The Boss

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Bulletproof

The Cases of Mystery Lane

Casino

Clueless

Couples Retreat

Dear Evan Hansen

Do the Right Thing

Doom

Exodus: Gods and Kings

F9: The Fast Saga

Faster

Field of Dreams

The Fighter

For the Colored Girls

For the Love of the Game

The Great Outdoors

The Heat

The Help

Hesher

The Hulk

Hustle & Flow

Johnson Family Vacation

Just Go With It

K-9

Karen Kingsbury's the Bridge

Karen Kingsbury's the Bridge Part 2

Kindergarten Cop

King Richard

Knocked Up

Little Fockers

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Lucy

Madea's Big Happy Family

Madea's Witness Protection

Major Payne

Man Up

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement

MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill

Mean Girls

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

A Midnight Kiss

Moneyball

Moonrise Kingdom

My Best Friend's Girl

Napa Ever After

Old

The Other Guys

Over the Hedge

The Proposal

Push

Puss in Boots

R.I.P.D.

Rally Road Racers

Ride Along

Royal New Year's Eve

Safe

Self/Less

Sense and Sensibility

Shazam!

Shrek

Space Jam

Then Came You

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

This is 40

To Her, With Love

Unthinkably Good Things

Waterworld

The Wedding Veil

The Wedding Veil Expectations

The Wedding Veil Inspiration

The Wedding Veil Journey

The Wedding Veil Legacy

The Wedding Veil Unveiled

Wild Oats

Zodiac