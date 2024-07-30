Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in August 2024
New seasons of 'Only Murders In the Building,' 'Emily in Paris,' and 'The Rings of Power' hit streaming in August.
A new month of streaming is nearly here! With July quickly winding to a close, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are getting ready to release dozens of new TV shows, movies, and originals in August 2024.
August will be a big month for fans of some of streaming's biggest shows. Returning for their fourth seasons at Netflix will be Emily in Paris and The Umbrella Academy, while Hulu will treat subscribers to Season 4 of its hit Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez-starring series Only Murders in the Building. Meanwhile, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be back for its second season at Prime Video and Industry will return for its third outing.
On the new titles front, Chimp Crazy, from the director of Netflix's Tiger King, will hit Max alongside the new HBO Original film Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes. August will see Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie premiere on Netflix. Also at Netflix, 13 AMC series, including several Walking Dead spinoffs, will join the lineup,
Aug. 1
NETFLIX
Bride of Chucky
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4
Fire Country: Season 1
Fury
Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Monster House
Mr. Deeds
The Next Karate Kid
Not Another Teen Movie
Pawn Stars: Season 15
RED
RED 2
Room
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
The Spectacular Now
Tarot
White Chicks
World War Z
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder – NETFLIX SERIES
Borderless Fog (ID) – NETFLIX FILM
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unstable: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
3 Days to Kill (2014)
A Bigger Splash (2016)
Amelie (2001)
Arthur (2011)
Beetlejuice (1988)
Blackthorn (2011)
Brick Mansions (2014)
Down Terrace (2010)
Forever My Girl (2018)
Frontera (2014)
Grown Ups (2010)
Grown Ups 2 (2013)
Hercules (2014)
House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 216 (HGTV)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
No Place on Earth (2013)
Pathology (2008)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Rio (2011)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Taken (2009)
The Convict (Skazana) Seasons 2-4 (2022)
The Good Doctor (2012)
The Perfect Host (2010)
The Two Faces of January (2014)
Two Lovers (2009)
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
PRIME VIDEO
Batman: Caped Crusader (2024)
Influenced (2024)
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
Adventureland (2009)
American Graffiti (1973)
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (2017)
An Inconvenient Truth (2006)
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Atomic Blonde (2017) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bad News Bears (2005)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)
Born On The Fourth Of July (1990)
Bowfinger (1999)
Breakdown (1997)
Cinema Paradiso(1990)
Dante's Peak(1997)
Darkman (1990)
Death Becomes Her (1992)
Diary Of A Mad Housewife (1970)
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the
Hood (1996)
Eastern Promises (2007)
Emma. (2020)
Face/Off (1997)
Fargo (1996)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Flags of Our Fathers (2006)
Flight of the Intruder (1991)
Free State of Jones (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Frogs (1972)
From Beyond (1986)
Ghost (1990)
Ghostbusters (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Good Boys (2019)
Green Zone (2010)
How To Be A Latin Lover (2017)
Howard The Duck (1986)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Imitation of Life (1959)
Invaders from Mars (1953)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
It's Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2013) – Available on Freevee for
free with ads
Last Vegas (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Little Women (1949)
Looper (2012)
Lover Come Back (1962)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Max Steel (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Monster Trucks (2017)
MouseHunt (1997)
Narc (2003)
No manches Frida 2 (2019)
Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)
Overboard (2018)
Passengers (2016)
Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers) (2019)
Psycho (1960)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Ronin (1998)
Scarface (1983)
Sense And Sensibility (1996)
Showgirls (1995)
Southland Tales (2007)
Stardust (2007)
Sullivan's Travels (1942)
Superman II (1981)
Superman III (1983)
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman (1978)
Terms of Endearment (1983)
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)
The Crow (1994)
The Dark Half (1993)
The Day of the Jackal (1973)
The Firm (1993)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
The Host (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
The Losers (2010)
The Naked Gun: From the Files (1988)
The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
The War of The Worlds (2005)
The Warriors (1979)
The Whale (2022)
The Wood (1999)
The Zookeeper's Wife (2017)
There's Always Tomorrow (1956)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
Traffic (2001)
Trauma Center (2019)
Troll (1986)
Troll 2 (1990)
What Lies Beneath (2000)
When Worlds Collide (1951)
Windtalkers (2002)
HULU
Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1
Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1
Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden (DUBBED) Eps#450 – 461
The Banger Sisters
The Beach
Because I Said So
Brothers Mcmullen
Casino
Drumline
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Eragon
Flubber
Fool's Gold
The Full Monty
Garfield
Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties
The Guardian
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
I Feel Pretty
In Time
John Carter
Kingdom of Heaven
Knocked Up
Maid in Manhattan
Marley & Me
Marley & Me: The Puppy Years
The Mask of Zorro
Midway
Muppets from Space
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb
Open Season: Scared Silly
Punch-Drunk Love
Race To Witch Mountain
Rachel Getting Married
Raising Arizona
Random Hearts
Robots
Simply Irresistible
Son-in-law
Stay
Tron: Legacy
Welcome Home
Zero Dark Thirty
PEACOCK
Watch With Alex Cooper – Women's Gymnastics All-Around Final – 12:15 PM ET (Peacock Original)
50 First Dates
American Girl
The Back-up Plan
Battleship
Bee Movie
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
The Best Man
The Best Man Holiday
Blair Witch
The Blair Witch Project
Blue Valentine
The Book of Eli
Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2
The Boss
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Bulletproof
The Cases of Mystery Lane
Casino
Clueless
Couples Retreat
Dear Evan Hansen
Do the Right Thing
Doom
Exodus: Gods and Kings
F9: The Fast Saga
Faster
Field of Dreams
The Fighter
For the Colored Girls
For the Love of the Game
The Great Outdoors
The Heat
The Help
Hesher
The Hulk
Hustle & Flow
Johnson Family Vacation
Just Go With It
K-9
Karen Kingsbury's the Bridge
Karen Kingsbury's the Bridge Part 2
Kindergarten Cop
King Richard
Knocked Up
Little Fockers
Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Lucy
Madea's Big Happy Family
Madea's Witness Protection
Major Payne
Man Up
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement
MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill
Mean Girls
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
A Midnight Kiss
Moneyball
Moonrise Kingdom
My Best Friend's Girl
Napa Ever After
Old
The Other Guys
Over the Hedge
The Proposal
Push
Puss in Boots
R.I.P.D.
Rally Road Racers
Ride Along
Royal New Year's Eve
Safe
Self/Less
Sense and Sensibility
Shazam!
Shrek
Space Jam
Then Came You
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
This is 40
To Her, With Love
Unthinkably Good Things
Waterworld
The Wedding Veil
The Wedding Veil Expectations
The Wedding Veil Inspiration
The Wedding Veil Journey
The Wedding Veil Legacy
The Wedding Veil Unveiled
Wild Oats
Zodiac
Aug. 2
NETFLIX
Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rebel Moon – Part One: Director's Cut – NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director's Cut – NETFLIX FILM
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
HULU
The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco
The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Aug. 3
NETFLIX
Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (HBO Original)
The Pioneer Woman, Season 37 (Food Network)
PRIME VIDEO
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
Suitable Flesh
PEACOCK
Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery
Aug. 4
HULU
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
PEACOCK
Junebug
Aug. 5
NETFLIX
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 10 – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Love Off the Grid, Season 2 (2024)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: Back to School (2024)
PRIME VIDEO
Judy Justice S3 (2024)
HULU
Impractical Jokers: Complete Season 8
Aug. 6
NETFLIX
The Influencer (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Reminiscence
Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
MAX
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (HBO Original)
House Hunters: Where Are They Now?, Season 2 (HGTV)
PRIME VIDEO
French Girl (2024)
PEACOCK
Deadly Waters With Captain Lee, Season 1 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes (Oxygen)
Aug. 7
NETFLIX
Lolo and the Kid (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: UK (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
See No Evil, Season 13 (ID)
Finding Amelia (Discovery)
DISNEY+
Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)
HULU
Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1
NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED)
The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Aug. 8
NETFLIX
The Emoji Movie
Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction, Season 1 (Discovery)
House Hunters: All Stars, Season 1 (HGTV)
Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? (Max Original)
DISNEY+
SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)
Are You Sure?! – Two Episode Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
The Mallorca Files S3 (2024)
One Fast Move (2024)
HULU
Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Complete Season 2
Blackout: Complete Season 1A (DUBBED)
Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
Presidents at War: Complete Season 1
The World Wars: Complete Season 1
Top Shot : Complete Season 3
Unsolved: Complete Season 3
A Piece of Cake
Epic Tails
Food, Inc. 2
PEACOCK
Mr. Throwback, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes, X min (Peacock Original)
Aug. 9
NETFLIX
Blue Ribbon Baking Championship – NETFLIX SERIES
Inside the Mind of a Dog – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mission: Cross (KR) – NETFLIX FILM
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Caught!, Season 2 (Discovery)
APPLE TV+
The Instigators
Yo Gabba Gabbaland!
PRIME VIDEO
Nadie nos va a extrañar (2024)
HULU
Billy Wayne Davis: Testify
Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses
Greg Warren: The Salesman
Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby
Kelsey Cook: The Hustler
Chief of Station
PEACOCK
The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
Renfield
Aug. 10
NETFLIX
Romance in the House (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Hoffman Family Gold, Season 3 (Discovery)
HULU
Greta
Aug. 11
NETFLIX
Night School
MAX
Industry, Season 3 (HBO Original)
HULU
Beautiful Disaster
PEACOCK
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)
Marry Me
My Dreams of You
Aug. 12
MAX
Celebrity IOU, Season 8 (HGTV)
HULU
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5
PEACOCK
2 Fast 2 Furious
Fast & Furious
Fast & Furious 6
The Fast and The Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
The Fate of the Furious
Furious 7
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
Aug. 13
NETFLIX
Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
100 Day Hotel Challenge, Season 1 (HGTV)
Mecum Full Throttle: Harrisburg PA 2024 (2024)
PRIME VIDEO
Night Swim (2024)
HULU
The Woman King
PEACOCK
Abused by Mom: The Ruby Franke Scandal
Aug. 14
NETFLIX
Daughters – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Worst Ex Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) – Two Episode Premiere
APPLE TV+
Bad Monkey
HULU
Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED AND DUBBED)
La Chimera
Aug. 15
NETFLIX
Average Joe: Season 1
Backyard Wilderness
Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Hop, Season 1B (Max Original)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 217 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?! – Episode 3
PRIME VIDEO
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
JACKPOT! (2024)
Paddington (2015)
HULU
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 5
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
Build It Bigger: Complete Season 1
Cake Boss: Complete Season 16
Cake Wars: Complete Season 2
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 5
Curb Appeal: Complete Season 26
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 14 and 15
Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 12 and 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
Family by the Ton: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 4 and 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 4
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 5
Tanked: Complete Seasons 11 and 12
The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
WWE Smack Talk: Complete Season 1
WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 2
Boy in the Walls
Smile
PEACOCK
Bel-Air, Season 3 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Aug. 16
NETFLIX
I can't live without you (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
Pearl
The Union – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan, Season 4 (Discovery)
Rick and Morty: The Anime (Adult Swim)
Where We Call Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
HULU
Accidental Texan
Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani)
Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Andrew Santino)
Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Donald Glover)
Immaculate
Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll)
Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes)
PEACOCK
Polite Society
Aug. 17
NETFLIX
Love Next Door (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Aug. 18
MAX
BBQ High, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Chimp Crazy (HBO Original)
Impractical Jokers (Eps + Specials) (2024)
The Legend of Tarzan (2016)
PEACOCK
A Costa Rican Wedding
Aug. 19
NETFLIX
A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1-3
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1
Dark Winds: Seasons 1-2
Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8
Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2
Interview with the Vampire: Season 1
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
Kevin Can Fk Himself: Seasons 1-2
Migration
Monsieur Spade: Season 1
Preacher: Seasons 1-4
That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1
The Terror: Season 1
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1
UnREAL: Seasons 1-4
CoComelon Lane: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
The Official DC Podcast (2024)
DISNEY+
OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)
HULU
OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Reunion (Peacock Original)
Homicide: Life on the Street, 7 Seasons (Streaming Debut)
Homicide: The Movie
Aug. 20
NETFLIX
Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Murder of Air McNair – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Divided by Design, Season 1 (HGTV)
HULU
Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Agent Recon
PEACOCK
Face to Face with Scott Peterson – Premiere – All Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Aug. 21
NETFLIX
The Accident (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Nice Girls (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)
HULU
High School Return of a Gangster: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Stress Positions
PEACOCK
The 355
Aug. 22
NETFLIX
Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) – NETFLIX SERIES
GG Precinct (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Unbelievably Vegan with Chef Charity (Max Original)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 218 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)
Are You Sure?! – Episode 4
PRIME VIDEO
Classified (2024)
Thursday Night Football (2024)
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
Drive-Away Dolls (2024)
HULU
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 1
Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Complete Season 1
Deadly Alibi: Complete Season 1
Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere
WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Aug. 23
NETFLIX
Incoming – NETFLIX FILM
Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
The Thaw (Odwilż), Season 2 (Max Original)
DISNEY+
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)
APPLE TV+
Pachinko Season 2
PRIME VIDEO
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5
Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper
The Dive
Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows
Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life
Mike Vecchione: The Attractives
Reverse the Curse (Bucky Fcking Dent)
Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman
PEACOCK
The Killer (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59 – Finale (Peacock)
Aug. 24
MAX
The Kitchen, Season 36 (Food Network)
PRIME VIDEO
Lethal Weapon S1-3 (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
HULU
FX's The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere
PEACOCK
Engaged to be Murdered
Aug. 25
MAX
City of God: The Fight Rages On (Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para), Season 1 (HBO Original)
Evil Lives Here, Season 16 (ID)
Married to Evil, Season 2 (ID)
Serengeti III (2024)
HULU
The Courier
Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 1A
PEACOCK
The Magic of Lemon Drops
Aug. 26
MAX
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)
Andrew Tate: Icon or Toxic? A Faking It Special (2024)
Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential San Jose (2024)
Serial Killer Serial Liar Levi Bellfield: A Faking It Special (2024)
The Grindr Killer Scandal: A Faking It Special (2024)
PRIME VIDEO
No Gain No Love (2024)
HULU
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Seasons 3 and 4
PEACOCK
The Anonymous, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
Days of Our Lives, Season 60 – Premiere (Peacock)
Aug. 27
NETFLIX
Untold: Sign Stealer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere
Chaos Walking
PEACOCK
Girl on the Milk Carton – Premiere (Oxygen)
Aug. 28
NETFLIX
Untamed Royals (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Late Night Lockup, Season 2 (ID)
DISNEY+
SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
HULU
After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries
Blackout: Complete Season 1A
The Villain of Romance Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
PEACOCK
Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games
Aug. 29
NETFLIX
Chastity High (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
KAOS (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Represent: Season 2 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
TERMINATOR ZERO (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
MAX
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 35 (Food Network)
Cookie Monster's Bake Sale: Back to School (Max Original)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 219 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?! – Episode 5
PRIME VIDEO
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2 (2024)
HULU
Gold Medal Families
History's Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 4
Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere
Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg
The Duff
PEACOCK
Bel Air, Season 3 – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Toby Keith: American Icon (NBC)
Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)
Gary (Peacock Original)
Aug. 30
NETFLIX
A-List to Playlist (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Breathless (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Deliverance – NETFLIX FILM
(Un)lucky Sisters (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)
PRIME VIDEO
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
I Kissed a Girl: Complete Season 2
Something in the Water
PEACOCK
Book Club: Next Chapter
The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
Aug. 31
MAX
Impractical Jokers Specials (2024)
