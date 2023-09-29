Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in October 2023
Spooky season will arrive to streaming with everything from 'The Fall of the House of Usher' to 'Goosebumps,' with other arrivals including 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2 and 'Big Mouth' Season 7.
Leaves won't be the only thing dropping this fall. Next month, as temperatures continue to fall and people begin to spend more time indoors, all of the major streaming platforms – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock – will be prepping their libraries with hundreds of new TV series, movies, and originals, offering endless hours of entertainment for October 2023.
The month of October will kick off on Netflix with the addition of Lupin Season 3, with later arrivals including the seventh seasons of Big Mouth and Elite and The Fall of the House of Usher, Mike Flanagan's final Netflix horror title based on Edgar Allen Poe's works. Over on Max, subscribers can prepare to press play on everything from the second seasons of The Gilded Age and Our Flag Means Death to the streaming premiere of Jason Statham action movie Meg 2: The Trench. Meanwhile, Disney+ and Hulu will celebrate October and spooky season by simultaneously debuting the highly-anticipated Goosebumps, a new adaptation of R.L. Stine's beloved kid-friendly horror novels starring horror veteran Justin Long (Jeepers Creepers, Barbarian, Tusk).
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, Prime Video here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in October 2023.
Oct. 1
NETFLIX
60 Days In: Season 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
Backdraft
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Kung Fu Panda
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend's Wedding
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
War of the Worlds
MAX
3 Godfathers (1948)
The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)
All About the Benjamins (2002)
The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)
Angels in the Outfield (1951)
The Answer Man (2009)
Anthropoid (2016)
Appaloosa (2008)
The Apparition (2012)
The Asphalt Jungle (1950)
Badlands (1973)
Be Cool (2005)
Bee Season (2005)
Beetlejuice (1988)
The Benchwarmers (2006)
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Blindspotting (2018)
Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)
Cesar Chavez (2014)
Charlie Wilson's War (2007)
Control Room (2004)
Critters 3 (1991)
The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
Daphne & Velma (2018)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID)
Father Figures (2017)
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2 (2003)
Final Destination 3 (2006)
Final Destination 5 (2011)
The Final Destination (2009)
The Five Heartbeats (1991)
Flashdance (1983)
FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5
Flight (2012)
Focus (2015)
Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
French Connection II (1975)
The French Connection (1971)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Furious 7 (2015)
Get Shorty (1995)
Gloria Bell (2019)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Grey (2011)
Hackers (1995)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
The Haunting (1963)
Horror of Dracula (1958)
House of Sand and Fog (2004)
The House (2017)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ismael's Ghosts (2018)
Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
Jumanji (1995)
Just Wright (2010)
Kate & Leopold (2001)
The Last Stand (2013)
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
The Letter (1940)
Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)
The Lost Boys (1987)
Love Jones (1997)
Meet Dave (2008)
Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29
Men at Work (1990)
The Mod Squad (1999)
The Mummy (1959)
The Neverending Story (1984)
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
Oracle (2023)
Out of the Past (1947)
Paper Towns (2015)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II (1992)
The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
Pleasantville (1998)
Poltergeist (1982)
Pootie Tang (2001)
The Pyramid (2014)
Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)
Rock of Ages (2012)
Roger & Me (1989)
Running Scared (2006)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Scream 3 (2000)
Skin (2019)
Small Soldiers (1998)
Son of the Mask (2005)
Soylent Green (1973)
Spartan (2004)
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species III (2004)
Speedway (1968)
Spinout (1966)
Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985)
Teen Spirit (2019)
Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)
Tom and Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)
Trick 'r Treat (2009)
Upgrade (2018)
Valerie's Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)
Warm Bodies (2013)
The Weekend (2019)
What's Up, Doc? (1972)
The Whole Ten Yards (2004)
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)
Whose Streets? (2017)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
DISNEY+
Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30 a.m. ET)
PRIME VIDEO
Frasier S1-11 (1994)
Hit S3 (2020)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
A Guy Thing (2003)
A View To A Kill (1985)
A Star Is Born (1976)
Abduction (2011)
Arsenal (2017)
Beethoven (1992)
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure (2011)
Body of Evidence (1993)
Bolero (1984)
Bowling for Columbine (2002)
Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)
Casino Royale (1967)
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Crawl (2019)
Daybreakers (2010)
Detroit (2017)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Die Another Day (2002)
Dirty Work (1998)
Disturbing Behavior (1998)
Doom (2005)
Dr. No (1963)
Eight Men Out (1988)
Flesh & Blood (1985)
For The Love Of The Game (1999)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
From Russia With Love (1964)
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)
Going My Way (1944)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1965)
Green Lantern (2011)
Hall Pass (2011)
High-Rise (2016)
Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)
Holiday Inn (1942
Hotel Rwanda (2005)
It's Complicated (2009)
Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt (2012)
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)
Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
King Solomon's Mines (1985)
Lawless (2012)
Legally Blonde (2001)
License To Kill (1989)
Live And Let Die (1973)
Mac and Me (1988)
Mariah Carey's All I Want For
Christmas Is You (2017)
Mars Attacks! (1996)
Masters Of The Universe (1987)
Mean Creek (2004)
Moby Dick (1959)
Moneyball (2011)
Moonraker (1979)
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
Mulholland Falls (1996)
My Adventures With Santa (2019)
Nanny McPhee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
Navy Seals (1990)
Nerve (2016)
Never Say Never Again (1983)
No Sleep 'Til Christmas (2018)
Nowitzki The Perfect Shot (2015)
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
(1969)
Original Sin (2001)
Rain Man (1988)
Red Corner (1997)
Righteous Kill (2008)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Sicario (2015)
Spectre (2015)
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron (2002)
Suicide Squad (2021)
That's Entertainment (1974)
The Apartment (1960)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Intouchables (2011)
The Mistle-Tones (2012)
The Sugarland Express (1974)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
The Defiant Ones (1958)
The Firm (1993)
The Golden Compass (2007)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
The Little Things (2021)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Love Guru (2008)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
The Party (1968)
The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Untouchables (1987)
The Wedding Singer (1998)
The World is Not Enough (1999)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
UHF (1989)
Universal Soldier (1992)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
HULU
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
Stephen King's Rose Red: Complete Series
Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
21 & Over
50 First Dates
Abduction
An American Citizen
Beyond JFK
Bogus
Ceremony
Daybreakers
Dark Shadows
Dazed and Confused
Devil's Due
Die Hard 2
Don't Say A Word
The Double
Driven
Easy A
The Empty Man
Exorcism Of Emily Rose
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Extra Man
Fat Albert
Fighting
FoodInc.
Flight Of The Phoenix
Funny People
Godzilla 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars
Godzilla (1998)
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy
Hanna
Hollywood Homicide
The Hunter
Interview With the Vampire
It (Stephen King's)
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun Returns
Little Miss Sunshine
Mona Lisa Smile
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
The New Age
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Nobody Walks
Oblivion
The Omen (2006)
Ondine
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
Perfect Stranger
Phone Booth
Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands
Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death
Pusher I
Q & A
Rudy
The Sacrament
Shaun Of The Dead
Sleepless in Seattle
Stoker
Sunchaser
Stripper
Synchronicity
That Night
Todo Cambia
Tower Heist
Turtle Beach
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?
Underwater
Pain & Gain
Star Trek (2009)
Tropic Thunder
It Chapter Two
Doctor Sleep
PEACOCK
Back to the Future, 1985
Back to the Future II, 1989
Back to the Future III, 1990
Bridesmaids, 2011
Casper's Haunted Christmas, 2000
Clay Pigeons, 1998
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Death Becomes Her, 1992
The Dilemma, 2011
E.T., The Extra Terrestrial, 1982
Ender's Game, 2013
Escape Plan, 2013
The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005
Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004
The Faculty, 1998
Hell Fest, 2018
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2011
Hot Fuzz, 2007
How to Train Your Dragon, 2010
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
Inside Man, 2006
Jurassic Park, 1993
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
Jurassic Park III, 2001
Jurassic World, 2015
Krampus, 2015
The Mist, 2007
Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, 2015
Paul, 2011
Scream 4, 2011
Separation, 2021
Shaun of the Dead, 2004
Silent Hill, 2006
Split, 2017
Step Brothers, 2008
TED, 2012
Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013
Traffic, 2001
Trainwreck, 2015
Vampire Academy, 2014
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
Winchester, 2018
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023
Zombieland, 2009
1st Look, Season 15, New Episode (LXTV)
2023 Rugby World Cup – Australia v. Portugal
2023 Rugby World Cup – South Africa v. Tonga
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry
IMSA – Laguna, CA – Rennsport #1 Porsche Carrera Cup
IMSA – Laguna, CA – Rennsport #2 Porsche Carrera Cup
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Live From the Ryder Cup 2023
LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship – Final Round
Meet the Press (NBC)
NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Talladega
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Ryder Cup – Day 3
Ryder Cup – Featured Match Session 5
Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets (English and Spanish)
Peacock Sunday NFL Final
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics Track & Field – World Road Running Championships
Oct. 2
NETFLIX
Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
DISNEY+
Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
HULU
Appendage: Film Premiere
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1
Bob's Burgers: Season 14 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere
Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2
Alone: An Inside Look
America's Book of Secrets
America's Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1
American Haunting: Complete Season 1
American Ripper
Amish Witches
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1
Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2
Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1
Dance Moms: Complete Season 7
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
Dead Again: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8
Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
Flip This House: Complete Season 3
The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4
Killer Kids: Complete Season 1
Killer Teens: Complete Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3
Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9
Model Killers: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere
My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2
Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1
The Unexplained: Complete Season 1
Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
PEACOCK
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Blessings Collegiate Invitational – Round 1
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fright Krewe, Season 1, All Episodes
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
Oct. 3
NETFLIX
Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then – NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 2 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Finale
PRIME VIDEO
Billions S5 (2021)
Make Me Scream (2023)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Men's Team Final
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Blessings Collegiate Invitational – Round 2
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Next Three Days, 2010
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 4
NETFLIX
Beckham (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Keys to the Heart (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
Race to the Summit (DE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1
MAX
Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)
Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)
DISNEY+
Haunted Mansion
Hailey's On It! (S1, 5 episodes)
Kiff (S1, 1 episode)
SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Women's Team Final
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Blessings Collegiate Invitational – Final Round
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 5
NETFLIX
Everything Now (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES
Khufiya (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
Lupin: Part 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)
Oscar's Handmade Halloween (Max Original)
Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)
DISNEY+
Loki (Season 2) – Premiere (Available at 6:00pm PT)
HULU
The Boogeyman
PEACOCK
2023 Rugby World Cup – New Zealand v. Uruguay
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Men's All Around Final
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Round 1
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Korn Ferry Tour Championship – Round 1
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Round 1
Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2023
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 6
NETFLIX
A Deadly Invitation (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Ballerina (KR) – NETFLIX FILM
Fair Play – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)
Deane's Dynasty (Max Original)
HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Camping Out
Chips Ahoy
Fiddling Around
Inferior Decorator
Old MacDonald Duck
When the Cat's Away
Wyken, Blyken and Nod
PRIME VIDEO
Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (2023)
Totally Killer (2023)
HULU
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere
Bobi Wine: The People's President: Special Premiere
The Tank
Zombie Town
PEACOCK
2023 Rugby World Cup – France v. Italy
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Women's All Around Final
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Round 2
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, Night 3 (Peacock Original)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 2
Korn Ferry Tour Championship – Round 2
PGA Tour Champions Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1
PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Round 2
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 7
NETFLIX
Strong Girl Nam-soon (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)
PRIME VIDEO
Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)
HULU
A Lot of Nothing
PEACOCK
2023 Rugby World Cup – England v. Samoa
2023 Rugby World Cup – Ireland v. Scotland
2023 Rugby World Cup – Wales v. Georgia
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Individual Apparatus Finals – Day 1
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Round 3
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Big Ten College Football
Big Ten College Football
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series – American Pharoah Stakes
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 3
Korn Ferry Tour Championship – Round 3
LIGA MX – Chivas v. Atlas
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Charlotte, NC
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA Tour Champions Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2
PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Round 3
Premier League Match Week 8
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
WWE Fastlane (English and Spanish)
Oct. 8
MAX
90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)
Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)
Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
HULU
Standing Up Falling Down
Swift
PEACOCK
2023 Rugby World Cup – Fiji v. Portugal
2023 Rugby World Cup – Japan v. Argentina
2023 Rugby World Cup – Tonga v. Romania
Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Individual Apparatus Finals – Day 2
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Final Round
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series – Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Final Round
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Meet the Press (NBC)
Korn Ferry Tour Championship – Final Round
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)
NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Charlotte, NC
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
Paris Tours Cycling
PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Final Round
Premier League Match Week 8
Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (English and Spanish)
Peacock Sunday NFL Final
Oct. 9
NETFLIX
After
Blippi's Big Dino Adventure
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)
PRIME VIDEO
Missing Link (2019)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)
HULU
The Mill: Film Premiere
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Collegiate Golf – Jackson T Stephens Cup – Round 1
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Turning Point: Martha's Vineyard v. Desantis (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
Oct. 10
NETFLIX
DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES
Last One Standing: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
No Accident (2023) (HBO)
Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 3 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
PRIME VIDEO
Copshop (2021)
Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
Renfield (2023)
HULU
Finnick
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Collegiate Golf – Jackson T Stephens Cup – Round 2
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LEGO: Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, New Episode (Peacock)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Real Murderers of Atlanta, Season 2B, New Episodes (Oxygen)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
Oct. 11
NETFLIX
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
It Follows
Once Upon a Star (TH) – NETFLIX FILM
Pact of Silence (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Crimefeed (ID)
Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)
DISNEY+
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)
The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)
Heartland Docs, (S5, 12 episodes)
4EVER – All Episodes Streaming
PRIME VIDEO
The Greatest Show Never Made (2023)
Awareness (2023)
HULU
Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Collegiate Golf – Jackson T Stephens Cup – Final Round
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Buick Shanghai – Round 1
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episodes (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
Oct. 12
NETFLIX
Deliver Us from Evil
The Fall of the House of Usher – NETFLIX SERIES
GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)
Frankelda's Book of Spooks (Max Original)
DISNEY+
Loki – Episode 2 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
PRIME VIDEO
Blended (2014)
HULU
Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere
Food Tech: Complete Season 1
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere
I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4
Paranormal State: Complete Season 1
Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 20
Daliland
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Black Phone, 2021
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta #1 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge
LPGA Buick Shanghai – Round 2
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
PGA Tour Shriners Children's Open – Round 1
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Superbuns, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 13
NETFLIX
The Conference (SE) – NETFLIX FILM
Ijogbon (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
DISNEY+
Goosebumps – Episodes 1-5 Streaming
APPLE TV+
Lessons in Chemistry Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Everybody Loves Diamonds (2023)
The Burial (2023)
HULU
Goosebumps: Series Premiere
Nocebo
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta #2 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge
IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta Michelin Pilot Challenge
IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta Qualifying
John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
LPGA Buick Shanghai – Round 3
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
PGA Tour Shriners Children's Open – Round 2
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 14
MAX
Symon's Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)
HULU
Empire of Light
PEACOCK
2023 Rugby World Cup – Australia v. Fiji
2023 Rugby World Cup – Quarterfinal
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Big Ten College Football
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans Part 1
IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans Part 2
LPGA Buick Shanghai – Final Round
Notre Dame Football vs. USC
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA Tour Shriners Children's Open – Round 3
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Men's Soccer v. Almenia (Spanish)
Oct. 15
NETFLIX
Camp Courage – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)
PRIME VIDEO
Half + Half S1-S4 (2003)
One On One S1-S5 (2002)
HULU
One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)
Centurion
Filth
Hobo With A Shotgun
I'm Still Here
Ragnarok
Slotherhouse
Venus And Serena
Viva
PEACOCK
2023 Rugby World Cup – Quarterfinal
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
LIGA MX – Chivas v. America
Meet the Press (NBC)
Mutual Of Omaha's Wild Kingdom: Protecting The Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)
NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Las Vegas
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
One Team: The Power Of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
PGA Tour Shriners Children's Open – Final Round
Sunday Night Football – New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills (English and Spanish)
Peacock Sunday NFL Final
Oct. 16
NETFLIX
Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)
PRIME VIDEO
Long Shot (2019)
HULU
Capricorn One
Perfect Strangers
PEACOCK
47 Ronin, 2013
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
HellBoy, 2019
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Rob Zombie's Halloween II, 2009
Rob Zombie's Halloween, 2007
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
You, Me and Dupree, 2006
Oct. 17
NETFLIX
The Devil on Trial (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had – NETFLIX COMEDY
I Woke Up A Vampire – NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 4 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
PRIME VIDEO
Polite Society (2023)
HULU
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Homicide For The Holidays, Season 5, New Episode (Oxygen)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
U.S. Men's Soccer v. Ghana (Spanish)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 18
NETFLIX
Kaala Paani (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)
HULU
Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Round 1
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 19
NETFLIX
American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13
Bebefinn: Season 2
Bodies (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – NETFLIX ANIME
Crashing Eid (SA) – NETFLIX SERIES
Crypto Boy (NL) – NETFLIX FILM
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
Neon – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Candy Cruz (Max Original)
Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)
Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)
DISNEY+
Loki – Episode 3 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
HULU
The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2
Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1
Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1
I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3
Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1
Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Round 2
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Round 2
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Wolf Like Me, Season 2, All Episodes
Oct. 20
NETFLIX
Big Mouth: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES
Creature (TR)- NETFLIX SERIES
Disco Inferno – NETFLIX FILM
Doona! (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Elite: Season 7 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
Flashback – NETFLIX FILM
Kandasamys: The Baby (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM
Old Dads – NETFLIX FILM
Surviving Paradise (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)
Cuquin
First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
DISNEY+
Werewolf by Night in Color
Goosebumps – Episode 6
APPLE TV+
The Pigeon Tunnel Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Upload S3 (2023)
Sayen: La Ruta Seca (2023)
Surrounded (2023)
HULU
Cobweb
PEACOCK
2023 Rugby World Cup – Semifinal
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate America
LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Round 3
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 1
PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Round 3
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, 2023
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 21
HULU
Life Upside Down
Totally Under Control
PEACOCK
2023 Rugby World Cup – Semifinal
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Big Ten College Football
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup COTA #1
ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate America
LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Final Round
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 2
PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Final Round
Premier League Match Week 9
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Oct. 22
MAX
aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)
IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup COTA #2
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate America
Meet the Press (NBC)
NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Homestead
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Final Round
Premier League Match Week 9
Sunday Night Football – Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles (English and Spanish)
Peacock Sunday NFL Final
Oct. 23
NETFLIX
Princess Power: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)
Justice League: Warworld (2023)
PRIME VIDEO
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2021)
PEACOCK
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
St. Andrews Collegiate – Round 1
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 24
NETFLIX
The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
Get Gotti – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Minions
Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone – NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
Silent House (2012)
Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network)
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 5 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
PRIME VIDEO
Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (2023)
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles (2023)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder., All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
St. Andrews Collegiate – Round 2
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 25
NETFLIX
Absolute Beginners (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES
Burning Betrayal (BR) – NETFLIX FILM
Life on Our Planet – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3
MAX
Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)
The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)
Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari – All Episodes Streaming
PRIME VIDEO
Studio 666 (2022)
HULU
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Maybank Championship – Round 1
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
St. Andrews Collegiate – Final Round
TODAY (NBC)~
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episodes (MSNBC)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 26
NETFLIX
PLUTO (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
MAX
The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel)
DISNEY+
Loki – Episode 4 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
PRIME VIDEO
Sebastian Fitzek's Therapy (2023)
HULU
FX's American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
The President's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4
The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2
Master Gardener
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Home, 2015
Lil' Stompers, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock)
LPGA Maybank Championship – Round 2
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
U.S. Women's Soccer v. Colombia (Spanish)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 27
NETFLIX
Pain Hustlers – NETFLIX FILM
Sister Death (ES)- NETFLIX FILM
Tore (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES
Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club (KR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)
Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)
DISNEY+
Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – Premiere
Goosebumps – Episode 7
PRIME VIDEO
The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession (2023)
HULU
Shoresy: Complete Season 2
Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere
Begin Again
Susie Searches
PEACOCK
2023 Rugby World Cup – 3rd Place Match
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Five Nights at Freddy's, 2023
ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Women's Short
ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Rhythm Dance
ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Paris Short
ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Men's Short
L'il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
LPGA Maybank Championship – Round 3
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 28
NETFLIX
Castaway Diva (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network)
PEACOCK
2023 Rugby World Cup – Final
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Big Ten College Football
Dateline, Halloween-Themed Marathon
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Women's Free
ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Free Dance
ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Pairs Free
ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Men's Free
LIGA MX – Chivas v. Tigres
LPGA Maybank Championship – Final Round
Notre Dame Football vs. Pittsburgh
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Premier League Match Week 10
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Oct. 29
NETFLIX
Botched Season 1
MAX
The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Halloween-Themed Marathon
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Exhibition Gala
Meet the Press (NBC)
NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Martinsville
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Premier League Match Week 10
Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)
Peacock Sunday NFL Final
U.S. Women's Soccer v. Colombia (Spanish)
Oct. 30
PEACOCK
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Collegiate Golf – East Lake Cup – Round 1
Dateline, Halloween-Themed Marathon
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 31
NETFLIX
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga – NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 6 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
PRIME VIDEO
Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)
HULU
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Buried in The Backyard, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Collegiate Golf – East Lake Cup – Round 2
Dateline, Halloween-Themed Marathon
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
U.S. Figure Skating Sectionals – Eastern Singles Final
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)