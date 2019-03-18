‘American Idol’: ’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Evelyn Cormier Stuns Judges With Acoustic Audition

Evelyn Cormier, former star of 90 Day Fiance, got her golden ticket to Hollywood on Sunday’s episode of American Idol.

Cormier is known to fans for her dramatic marriage to David Vázquez Zermeño on Season 5 of TLC‘s 90 Day Fiance. What fans may not have known is that she also has a stunning singing voice — one that judge Katy Perry called “literally one of my favorite voices I’ve ever heard in life.” After a soulful audition, Cormier is on her way to Hollywood.

Cormier showed up for her American Idol debut with an acoustic guitar in hand. The reality TV veteran wore an elegant blue dress and a broad smile as she sang Chris Isaak’s song “Wicked Game.” All three judges agreed that she was perfect for the show.

“I think when you have a really amazing band behind you, it’s gonna be something crazy,” Perry said.

“You have a sound, you have a sound that’s yours,” added Lionel Richie. “I love the air. I don’t know what you’re doing, but whatever it is — it’s an identity. And I’m thrilled that we have you. It’s something we want to showcase, it’s something we want to show off.”

Perry predicted that the biggest factor for Cormier’s success going forward would be song choice. She has a powerful, yet deceptively precise voice, and of course the guitar is always a welcome bonus for the show’s performers.

“Evelyn, pick the right songs cause you are my favorite voice. Pick the right songs,” Perry advised.

Meanwhile, during her time on TV, Cormier gave fans an update on married life with Zermeño. Like all 90 Day Fiance contestants, the two married under the United States’ unique K-1 visa system, which allows the fiance of an American citizen to live in the country legally for up to three months as long as they get married in that time.

“When we met, I just felt a connection and he did too obviously — but the biggest issue was he was from Spain,” Evelyn told the American Idol crew. “David and I did long distance for a while and then he was finally able to come to the United States. Married life is good. People were not lying though when they said that it would be hard, the first year. You’re merging two different lives, especially now two cultures.”

Zermeño was with Cormier for her audition, having traveled with her to New York City from their home in New Hampshire.

“This is your passion, one of your dreams, your music,” he said. “I’m sure you’re just gonna go [in] there and do what you do the best.”



American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.