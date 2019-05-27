’90 Day Fiance’: Colt Johnson’s Mom Claims Ex-Wife Larissa ‘Will Be Deported’

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s relationship is so over, but Colt’s mom Debbie Johnson recently revealed the end of the marriage could be the least of Dos Santos Lima’s problems.

Debbie Johnson shared a photo of her son on Instagram on Sunday, along with a kind message, according to Us Weekly. The post quickly sparked conversation among fans in the comments about potential ulterior motives Debbie may have had in posting the image, which prompted her to delete it and try again. The second time, Us reported, she included a disclaimer in her caption assuring fans that she was just “posting a picture of my son on my Instagram page” and would delete “mean or sick comments.”

Us Weekly reported that the initial post was screengrabbed and reposted to John Yates’ fan account. The post showed a comment from a fan wondering why Dos Santos Lima is “still in America,” after the divorce. Debbie replied to the commenter, explaining that “Everything takes time.” She revealed that Dos Santos Lima and Colt had an upcoming court hearing related to an alleged incident involving domestic violence. Debbie said in her comment that Dos Santos Lima “will be deported.”

Colt and Dos Santos Lima’s relationship ended in January. Prior to their divorce, Dos Santos Lima had been arrested in Nevada and charged with domestic battery. The incident occurred on Nov. 10, 2018, at 1:15 p.m. local. Authorities confirmed to PEOPLE “officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in Northwest Las Vegas.”

“Two people were contacted at the home who were arguing. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Dos Santos had committed Battery Domestic Violence on her husband and transported to the Clark County Detention Center,” a Public Information Officer said of the incident.

She was released from the Clark County Detention Center shortly after. E! News reported that the TLC personality was due to have a 72-hour hearing the day after her release.

Dos Santos Lima’s arrest came amid concerning messages about their relationship on social media. According to PEOPLE, before the incident she posted that Colt “TURNED OFF” her cell phone, and was threatening to call the police on her. She asked followers for “HELP.”

Colt later addressed the situation on his own social media accounts.

“Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and [severe] depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist,” he wrote, according to the magazine. “I proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation. This escalated issues and matters became worse. She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help. Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns and handcuffed me.”

“The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa,” Colt continued. “No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

Colt and Dos Santos Lima met on social media. Colt proposed to Dos Santos Lima after five days. They were in the midst of the K1 visa process when the arrest occurred.