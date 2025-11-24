’90 Day Fiancé’ Cast Member Dies of Brain Cancer: Chuck Potthast Was 64

90 Day Fiancé‘s Chuck Potthast has died after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. He was 64.

Elizabeth Castravet, who first introduced her father on Season 5 of the TLC show while exploring her international romance with Andrei Castravet, announced Potthast’s death on social media Sunday.

“Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family and it has left us completely shattered,” Elizabeth wrote in the caption of a photo with her father, her husband and their two children. “My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven. We’re trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him. Please respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

Elizabeth’s sister Becky, who also made numerous appearances on TLC, shared the sad news on her own Instagram profile as well, posting a photo of a hug between her and her father.

“Two weeks ago on this day my world became distorted into a place I don’t understand. My father Chuck went home to be with The Lord,” she wrote. “The pain is still more than I can bare (sic) so this is all I can write.”

Becky’s comment section was soon filled with messages from several 90 Day Fiancé franchise stars, including David Toborowsky. “Becky [I] am so sorry for the loss of Chuck he was an amazing man,” Toborowsky wrote.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh also sent their sympathies, commenting from their joint account, “I am so sorry for your loss,” while 90 Day: Hunt for Love personality Tiffany Franco commented, “Sending my love. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Fans of the 90 Day franchise also made sure to leave their support. “Omg!! I got the chills! I’m so very sorry …. he was loved by all the 90 day watchers,” one Instagram user commented. “Sending you all peace, strength and comfort.” Another added, “OMG I was always such a big fan of your dad on the show. He was always keeping the family together. I’m so sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing. My deepest condolences to your family.”

Chuck had previously shared his cancer diagnosis during a 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries, sharing a health update on Sept. 14 after undergoing an eight-hour surgery. “My surgery was supposed to be about three to four hours long to fix hernias from my previous cancer operations that had developed,” he said in a video from his hospital bed at the time. “Once they got in there, they seen that my stomach wall had completely collapsed, so they had to fix that, which they did.”