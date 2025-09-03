’90 Day Fiancé’s Jenny and Sumit Reveal the Toughest Part of Moving in With His Family (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Jenny and Sumit are returning for a brand new season of The Other Way — and things have changed a lot for the couple since TLC viewers last caught up with their lives in India.

Ahead of the Sept. 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7, Jenny and Sumit opened up to PopCulture.com about how, after years of cultural clashes and family opposition, they ended up moving in with Sumit’s parents — and the sacrifices they’ve had to make to adjust.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moving in with family seemed like a no-brainer as Sumit and Jenny struggled to keep afloat financially while opening a cafe with Sumit’s relatives. But Jenny admitted to PopCulture that once the actual move date came, she wondered, “Oh no, what have we done?”

tlc

90 Day fans watched for years as Jenny worked to finally earn the blessing of Sumit’s parents, but there was still plenty of tension when the married couple left their independence behind to live with family.

“At first, I got very emotional, happy, [and] joyful, like, ‘Oh, finally we are getting in together,’ but then I realized that the life we were living together, it’s completely different than the life I used to live with my family,” Sumit explained. “So I’m gonna have to make some changes in [the] lifestyle which I was living with Jenny. … because she’s teaching me some things which are not very useful in Indian families.”

For Jenny, the biggest adjustment was “the loss of privacy” in her new home, as she admitted she’s “not used to being told what to do” in the comfort of her own house.

“I’m not used to living with other people, especially his parents,” Jenny confessed. “I mean, I’m happy that they accept me, of course, but I still want my privacy. I still want my own place, my own things.”

“Earlier, we were free, like we [could] do whatever,” Sumit agreed. “Whether we wear clothes [or] we don’t wear clothes, whatever we do, it’s our house. Right now, if you just open your door, you go out [and] you will see people sitting outside. … Freedom is a little bit limited.”

Play video

Despite the struggles of adapting to a new household with new rules, Jenny and Sumit said they were excited for viewers to see the family “all coming together and working together” in the new season of The Other Way.

“We’re all together now. No more fighting. No more yelling,” Jenny said. “Everyone is living together happily. Kind of.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.



