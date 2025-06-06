’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Files for Divorce

It’s officially over for 90 Day Fiance stars Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith. In Touch exclusively reports Franco filed for divorce from Ronald on February 19, 2025, at the Circuit Court for Frederick County.

Despite reports their divorce is finalized, the report notes the case remains active. Smith claimed to Instagram account 90DayFianceUpdate that his divorce had been finalized in April.

Franco appears on the franchise’s new show, 90 Day: Hunt for Love, which promoted his posting. The former couple met through mutual friends in January 2017 when she was visiting South Africa. Within six months, they were engaged, and they chronicled their romance on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019. She even relocated to South Africa with her son, Daniel, for the relationship.

They wed in 2018, and they moved back to Franco’s native state of Maryland native in the U.S. after she became pregnant with their daughter Carley because she felt it was more ideal to raise their baby in the suburbs. Carley was born in July 2019.

After a series of ups and downs, Smith announced their split in 2021. Franco refused to sign the divorce paperwork initially due to her finances and saying she was focused on raising her children.

Of delaying the divorce process, she told InTouch at the time: “Running my own business, supporting my two children, trying to pay for this divorce and it’s Christmas time so, of course, I will make sure my kids have a fantastic Christmas and that’s not cheap. It’s just tough timing but I will get it done. He just needs to understand that things are tight right now, the reason I’m annoyed because I want nothing more than for him to be happy and remarried or have a visa done for wherever he wants to go. But I hope that he understands that I’m trying my best.”