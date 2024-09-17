Big Ed is giving love yet another chance. The 90 Day Fiancé personality, 59, has reportedly found love in a new whirlwind romance that sparked at a fan meet and greet event, popping the question to 29-year-old Porscha Raemond just 24 hours after meeting her at Plantation, Fla., sandwich shop Capriotti's, TMZ reports.

Big Ed reportedly proposed during a meal with his bride-to-be, and because the TLC star didn't have a ring ready for their engagement, he used a paper clip instead. Despite the unconventional trappings of the proposal, sources close to Ed told TMZ that the engagement is "definitely real."

(Photo: TLC)

This will be Ed's fourth engagement, having previously stepped into the spotlight on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020 with his ex, Rose Vega. Their short-lived romance never took the next step toward marriage, ending after Vega confronted Ed about not telling her he didn't want to have children with her until they had met in person.

But Big Ed didn't give up on finding love, appearing on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which ended with his engagement to Liz Woods. Big Ed and Woods had a notoriously tumultuous relationship over the years, splitting more than 12 times before Ed ended up calling off their wedding without telling his bride-to-be.

"What makes this breakup different is that this is not about anger. I'm not angry at Liz," Ed explained on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 after a fight over taco pasta. "I'm just realizing that we're not meant to be together. I'm at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it's not gonna work – that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine."

(Photo: TLC/YouTube)

"And I need to start my life over again at 58," he continued. "I'm disappointed, obviously, the amount of time that, you know, we both invested trying to make it work, but I don't feel like I failed. I feel like we both dodged a bullet." Woods has since moved on, sharing a photo of herself with a new man online in February.

Big Ed was also married prior to his time on television. The 90 Day personality previously was married to Sandra Heckman, with whom he shares daughter Tiffany, until their divorce in 1992 due to infidelity on his part.