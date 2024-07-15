90 Day Fiancé: HEA Season 8 Tell All First Look Teases Major Angela, Big Ed Fights

Get ready for a 90 Day Fiance tell all like never before. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? dropped a first look of the Season 8 tell all on Sunday, July 14, revealing that for the five-part No Limits Tell All, the couples will be living together under the same roof while filming – and there's plenty of drama that comes with cohabiting!

Bringing the drama during the tell all is Big Ed Brown, who after calling off his wedding to Liz Woods this season, admits to his ex that he misses being with her. The revelation is an emotional one for Liz, who responds simply, "Don't do that."

Big Ed is also bringing the heat with the rest of the cast, chastising the "motherf-kers" back at the house for not coming to his defense during the tell all. It's a moment that sets off Thais Ramone, who splashes water in Big Ed's face from where she sits in the hot tub they share.

Thais also goes toe-to-toe with brother-in-law John McManus during the tell all after she accuses him of being a "bad influence" on her husband, Patrick Mendes. "Hell no, you must go down, b-h," John says, to which Thais responds immediately, "Calling a woman a b-ch?" John shrugs, "If the shoe fits."

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo's relationship is also causing drama during the tell all, as Jasmine goes off on Gino about their lack of a sex life and tell him to let her "walk away" from their marriage if he doesn't want to be intimate with her. Gino denies having a pornography addiction, despite Jasmine's accusations, saying that the turbulence of their relationship is the root of their intimacy issues.

(Photo: TLC)

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi will also hash out the end of their relationship after their contentious split, with Angela even bringing in a private investigator for the tell all. In the final moments of the tell all trailer, Angela shouts, "I'm hurt from this man! No woman deserves to be treated like this! Nobody," before walking off the set, raging, "I hate tell alls. I hate this place."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits premieres Sunday, July 28 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.